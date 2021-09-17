Lil Nas X is more than ever on ‘Montero’: NPR



When Lil Nas X first fell “Old town roadIn late 2018, the country-rap banger broke the internet. In the process of arguing for viral fame, Lil Nas X’s trajectory sparked a debate over the genre’s racial boundaries. While some might have thought it wasn’t that a teenage celebrity 15 minutes, three years and two Grammys later, Lil Nas X rewrites the rules of unlikely fame again.

Not only did Lil Nas X break Billboard records, but he broke barriers. The rap-pop star is openly gay, and through his lyrics, music videos like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and comedic applause to critics, he uses his platform to generate new conversations about the performances. of black queerness and the dismantling of homophobia in hip hop. It’s a position the 22-year-old doesn’t take lightly, but neither does he try to let his entire artistic narrative be defined by it.

“My intention has always been to be as entertaining as possible,” he says. “I don’t like trying to comfort anyone or their children.”

On September 17th, Lil Nas X released their debut studio album, Montero, a project that lasted two very turbulent years in preparation. The artist joined NPR’s Sidney Madden to discuss the road to this release and how his approach to music has changed over the years.

Sidney Madden, NPR Music: What song from the album can we hear that has changed?

Little Nas X: I feel like everyone but above all, “Lost in the Citadel”. I went back and rewrote this one a million times because the situation kept changing. [That song] is about this relationship that I kept coming back to and expecting a different outcome, when it would be the same situation over and over again. It’s called [that] because [that situation] it’s like a place you can’t get out of … a labyrinth.

You are so confident in yourself, but it is clear that you analyze your own production and your creative process a lot.

As soon as I moved into my new home I spent the whole day writing, I still get used to writing personal stuff in songs and being open to people about what’s going on in my private life. But I really want to be honest with the fans, to remind people that I am a human being and that we all experience the same situations in different forms.

What made you feel more personal?

I thought about the people I admire the most: Kanye, or Drake, or Nicki. They let you take a look in their life, [which] humanizes them. People often see celebrities or anyone famous as just … an existing being.

… not a real person. Do you ever feel like you’ve been put in a box so far in your career?

Yeah and I feel like it’s gonna happen again and again. We’re unwittingly saying that people are exactly our first thoughts of them, whatever I’m saying right now, I might not agree in a year, you know? Or the things I’m doing right now, I can say, ‘Ah, I should have done that differently.’ We change as people over and over again.

Has there ever been internal take a step back on what you want to do and how you express yourself?

Yeah, absolutely. Often times if I say something in a song, like the second verse of “Call Me” or even the first verse, or just talking about guys in the music. Even you know, go to those pole dance classes, or go to the BET Awards and play it all, you know, sensually. It’s a lot of hindsight internally, but it’s actually my guide to doing exactly what I’m doing. Often times when you are afraid to do something, this is when you really should do it.

Hip-hop has always been very homophobic in some ways. How has this affected your relationship with the genre?

I wouldn’t be here without hip-hop. I understand how things turned out and I gave it up. There is a long history of homophobia, not even just in hip-hop but around the world. This is something that has been shaped for a very long time, and I understand that it takes a lot for people to unlearn. I thought that way at one point, which is why there are still a lot of people who are extremely racist. It’s going to take a while to calm down, I guess …

Can you give me an example of when you did that, and you had to unlearn?

When people said ‘Oh my God, I love you, you’re not like other gay people.’ I thought it was like, a compliment. But in reality, these people are just against female males, and the only reason they hate it is because they’ve been taught over time, “This is how this person or thing is now. specific is supposed to be. “

At the end of the album, you talk about leaving a legacy. I’m trying to get you to foresee what this legacy is going to mean, when the fan who hears who hears begins his own musical career. What boundaries will they break and what boundaries will they not have to worry about?

I feel like they won’t have to worry about being a queer person in the industry. Or be suffocated by everything someone has to say about you on the internet. I feel like this is a big difference between artists today and 10 years ago we were open to hatred from millions of people around the world. It’s more difficult to block. But I have the impression that it will be easier for them.

Maybe we’ll have traditional trans artists or something … just something different. Something new.

I like this. And then they’ll be the first artist to make headlines on Mars, and they could be a trans artist and [that aspect] wouldn’t even be part of the story.

Hope I am the first artist to make headlines on Mars.