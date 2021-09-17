Very few know it but singer Arijit Singh was married to this Bollywood singer, for more details read the full article.

Arijit Singh does not require any introduction. He is cited by many as King Of Playback Singing. He has given his voice to many iconic songs that have made his films successful. He is one of the few singers who can make the film work with his song even though the film does not have a platform.

Although he tried for many years in the music industry in Bollywood. He got his break from Aashiqui 2. He sang one of the most beautiful and touching as well as the most romantic songs in Bollywood and from there he became from Arijit Singh to The Arijit Singh. It has now become synonymous with success. He has only produced hits and is currently the best performer in the country.

But there is another secret that very few people know about. He was married before his current marriage. According to the DNA report, Arijit in 2013 appeared on a reality show. There he met Ruprekha Banerjee, his fellow competitor, and the two immediately fell in love with each other. The romance between them was so strong that they even decided to get married and get married. But the marriage didn’t last long, and they both got divorced right after two months of marriage.

After that, Arijit met his childhood friend Koyel Roy and the two got married. They are both now very happy with their lives and have even welcomed their two children into this world. Arijit at the same time likes to keep a low profile when it comes to personal life and is very professional whether it is her singing career or her life.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and not those of IWMBuzz.