Jessica Chastain finds out Tammy Faye Bakker was more than a punchExBulletin

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Tammy Faye Bakker was a lot of things to a lot of different people. In the 1970s and 1980s, she was a televangelist with a large following.

TAMMY FAYE BAKKER: And the Lord spoke to me. And he said, Tammy, I’m doing this little miracle for you just to let you know I’m working on the big one (laughs).

MARTIN: She was the wife of the dishonored Jim Bakker.

UNIDENTIFIED JOURNALIST: Bakker was tried today on charges of fraud and conspiracy.

MARTIN: And there were the scandals about her husband’s infidelity and his addiction to prescription drugs. And because of all of those things, for a lot of people, Tammy Faye Bakker was a punchline.

JESSICA CHASTAIN: My first memory of Tammy Faye Bakker would probably be, like, an SNL comedy sketch.

DANA CARVEY: (As church lady) Tammy, we’ve got a little mud on our faces.

CARVEY: (as lady from church) Oh, I’m sorry.

JAN HOOKS: (as Tammy Faye Bakker) I’m sorry.

CARVEY: (as a lady from the church) It’s mascara. Excuse me. I am sorry.

HOOKS: (as Tammy Faye Bakker) I’m sorry. I am sorry.

CARVEY: (As a lady from the church) Well, apparently Tammy, Mr. Mouth is moving. But we have no idea what we’re saying, do we?

MARTIN: Actress Jessica Chastain knew all the jokes about exaggerated makeup, squeaky voice, reality TV religion. But after seeing a documentary called “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Chastain wanted to tell a deeper story.

CHASTAIN: I was a little blown away by who she was and that she was so filled with compassion and love. And I realized I didn’t know anything about Tammy other than, you know, the drama.

MARTIN: The new movie is also called “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. And Jessica Chastain is playing the title role. She told me that part of her character’s appeal was her ambition, which in the conservative culture Tammy grew up in was not something a young Christian bride was supposed to have.

CHASTAIN: We’re used to ministers and the minister’s wife. Tammy, she’s a full-fledged minister. She was definitely guided by this passion she had. And she’s never been one to be there to support her husband. She absolutely felt that she had a vocation.

MARTIN: There is a big scene in the movie. She and Jim are at this posh party with Pat Robertson, Jim’s mentor and one of the founding fathers of modern white evangelism. And there’s another big guy out there, Jerry Falwell, who kind of makes or breaks budding pastors. And the women are all seated separately. And she walks over to the table and sits down with the men.

CHASTAIN: Yes. And I also think about what’s so interesting about Tammy, because she has a childish wonder about it – I guess some might say naivety – she’s never seen it like, like, I have to fight. for my place at the table. She just thought, I wanna go listen to all this interesting stuff. I’m a minister, you know? I do what you do. We’re all the same here, you know? So let’s talk about what we’re doing. And let’s talk about doing the Lord’s work.

MARTIN: What did you understand about Tammy Faye Bakker’s personal faith? I mean, it’s hard to separate it from the performance of who she was and what she was trying to do to connect with the audience. But it was very genuine to her.

CHASTAIN: Oh, absolutely – the father left the family when she was little. And the mother remarried. Tammy Faye is then the physical embodiment of the shame of this marriage. And so when she finally feels that connection to this grace, for her it was all because she felt that to be connected to God is to be loved.

MARTIN: Shame is an interesting word. He follows her in different ways. And we see it mostly towards the end of the movie around Jim being arrested for defrauding his million dollar parishioners. She’s ashamed of that and her placement in the evangelical church, isn’t she?

CHASTAIN: In playing it, I really connected to this thought of his exile. What does it mean to be exiled in love like a child? And when it does, how to get back to it? And how do you feel worthy – worthy to be alive, worthy to be loved?

And so whatever, especially with Jim Bakker, you know, if he didn’t show him love or even affection with her, I think she felt it very deeply. And she felt the shame of, why couldn’t he love me? Why am I being ignored? Why am I not being watched? Am I attractive enough? It was something very important to her. And she was always talking about how she felt so beautiful in her makeup. But I think she was still trying to show that she was worthy and that she was good enough. And that’s why she gave so much.

MARTIN: She gave to her audience. But she also challenged them. A scene from the film recreates an interview Tammy did with Steve Pieters. He was a pastor and a gay activist who had AIDS. It was in 1985, at the height of the AIDS epidemic.

CHASTAIN: (as Tammy Faye Bakker) And have you found it to be true that people want to stay away and are afraid to be in the same room as you and breathe the same air as you? breathe?

RANDY HAVENS: (as Steve Pieters) Yeah, Tammy.

CHASTAIN: (Like Tammy Faye Bakker, crying) And what is it sad that we Christians who are supposed to love everyone are so afraid of an AIDS patient?

Tammy, she’s literally looking at her audience and she says, we Christians are supposed to love everyone. And she is very specific about it. She’s not like, oh, we’re only supposed to like those (laughs) who follow these rules. No no no. We are supposed to love everyone. And not only does it do it for those with AIDS; she talks to Steve Pieters about going out with his family, about being openly gay. And she asked them, what did your parents say? And he said, they told me they loved me no matter what. And very emotionally, she looks at her audience and she says, good because we, as mom and dad, need to love through anything; and so it is with Jesus.

MARTIN: Her faith is really all she has at the end of the movie, when you see Tammy alone. Her husband Jim is in prison. She was rejected by the white evangelical world. And then something happens. She is invited to sing at Oral Roberts University. And we see that moment of redemption through his eyes.

The power of this moment is so moving. And did you feel that as you sang that last song?

CHASTAIN: I really felt it when we filmed it. We see two versions in this final scene. And we see what Tammy feels when she loves and when she is loved. I mean, I grew up thinking Tammy Faye’s message was that she wore too much makeup and, you know, she was too loud. Or she sang too loud; she was a clown. And I wanted to leave this film with the audience realizing that Tammy Faye’s message is that you are loved the way you are.

MARTIN: Jessica Chastain – the movie is called “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Thank you very much for speaking with us.

CHASTAIN: Thank you very, very much.

CHASTAIN: (As Tammy Faye Bakker, singing) How love uplifted me. I said love …

