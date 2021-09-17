Odisha Hair Designer shines in Bollywood





As they say, hard work pays off, Raju has never backed down since then. Now, in addition to setting up an advanced hair cutting and barber shop in his hometown, he has also set up several other branches in different states across the country.

“Everyone has a talent. What is exceptional is the courage to follow talent into the dark places it leads.” This famous line by Erica Jong perfectly matches K Raju’s success story like no other. Once a shy boy from Odisha town in Berhampur, Raju is now a household name in Bollywood, all thanks to his passion and courage to pursue his dreams without worrying about where they might take him. Raju started his professional journey from a small salon in his hometown and reached the heights of City B by styling the hair and transforming the appearance of some of the famous celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora and many others. Thinking back to his old days, the nostalgic hairstylist said: “I inherited this haircut and design profession when I was 14 years old. My father ran a small salon in Berhampur and around that time I joined hands and started working with him. win for his family because he had a hard time managing everything. “ On how he got a big break in City B, Raju went on to recount that once Malaika’s (Arora) manager called him to check his profile after finishing an international course. “Over time, I intended to develop my skills for which I took several trainings at national level. After taking an international course, one day he (the manager) called me because he was impressed. by my work and my skills. My journey with Bollywood celebrities started with season 2 of Super Model, then after that I had more and more opportunities, “said Raju. “At the start of my celebrity adventures I was a little nervous but at the same time I was captivated that I had such a big opportunity on a big platform. During this time I also learned several news. things about professionalism, “the hairdresser. said recalling the early days of his career in the country’s best film industry. As they say, hard work pays off, Raju has never backed down since then. Now, in addition to setting up an advanced hair cutting and barber shop in his hometown, he has also set up several other branches in different states across the country. His efforts go into giving a modern twist to his art and skills in haircuts and designing for people. Raju’s journey is more like the inspiring story of Christiano Ronaldo from rags to stardom and it makes even more sense with the soccer GOAT’s commentary “Talent without hard work is nothing”.

