A strange and exciting journey to the Toronto International Film Festival





Would you like to switch to the orchestra? whispered a voice from the darkness. I was at Toronto International Film Festival and, a few moments earlier, I had just realized that I was the only festival-goer on the very large and very empty balcony. Normally, this 2,000-seat theater, the mainstay of the festival, is full of enthusiastic participants. But normal is so much 2019 as are the crowds. I felt terribly alone up there with just me and a few ushers so I said Sure! and ran towards the orchestra, settling in among other attendees who, maybe like me, were trying to feign a sense of oneness at a safe distance from Covid, of course. One of the biggest film events in the world, the Toronto Film Festival celebrated its 46th anniversary this year and, darker, its second year of performing during the pandemic. On many levels it was a success: although on a smaller scale compared to its pre-plague days, the festival, which ends on Saturday, has shown some 200 films, in person and digitally, from around the world. . There were previews, panels and lots of muffled masks Have a nice day! Staff. Jane Campions star Benedict Cumberbatch The power of the dog and Will Sharpes Louis Wain’s electric life went via satellite to chat. It was much the same, yet profoundly different. More than anything, as I attended films at festivals, strangely depopulated cinemas sitting in theaters that under Canadian safety regulations could not exceed 50% of their capacity reminded me that a film festival is not just a series of new consecutive films. It’s also people, gathered, and usually stuck together, like one under the cinematic groove. There’s always vulgarity, of course, the posing on the red carpet, the hustle and bustle of the Oscar race, and I’ve watched a lot of secular monstrosities in Toronto, Sundance, et al. But even when movies disappoint, I’m always happy at a festival, watching alongside people as crazy about movies as I am.

