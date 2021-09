Bollywood star Raftaar brings surprise guests to Canada’s biggest South Asian festival – Modern Mississauga Media

Jamaican colors flew when #BollywoodMonster Orchestra: Raags to Riddim brought the island groove of Bob Marleys One Love to Bollywood classics like Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane. The brass section of N2 the Bands added funk to classics such as O Sajna Barkha Bahar Aayi by Lata Mangeshkar. Fans got behind-the-scenes access to the performers via the #BollywoodMonster Ask Me Anything concert presented by OLG. Akash Vukoti, child prodigy of the Netflix documentary Spelling the Dream, wowed fans when the 12-year-old revealed a side project in which he was creating his own language. I named him Tivinstanien. I know it looks a bit like an alien, but I’m just trying to see what I can do. It’s like a little idea for a test I have for some sort of future… world language. So everyone can talk together, Akash explained during the live Q&A with the audience. The #BollywoodMonster Kidzone presented by Tim Hortons featured high-energy Soca dance lessons, potato prints and musical games. The older members of the family had great fun sharing their hidden artistic talents such as singing, guitar and painting. Vernal Savage (volunteer, Ontario Trillium Foundation) and Rudy Cuzzetto (MPP, Mississauga – Lakeshore) spoke about the support monstrARTity – the festival’s non-profit producer – recently received from the Resilient Communities Fund of the FTO. Thanks to the Ontario Trillium Foundation, monstrARTity will now be able to rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19, Cuzzetto said. Funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation will help vibrant communities invest in community initiatives in the not-for-profit sector. ICYMI, #BollywoodMonster Mashup brought to you by TD can be viewed for free at @BollywoodMashup on Facebook for a limited time: https://www.facebook.com/BollywoodMashup/live_videos Concert on Friday, September 10: https://www.facebook.com/BollywoodMashup/videos/3606831179419792 Saturday September 11 concert: https://www.facebook.com/BollywoodMashup/videos/1397217657346355 Sunday September 12 concert: https://www.facebook.com/BollywoodMashup/videos/1857113501134724/

