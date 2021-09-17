Entertainment
Actor Michael D. Cohen sees his trans experience as a gift
LOS ANGELES Ask Michael D. Cohen how he wants to be identified, and the answer is simple.
“Uhhh … actor?” he laughs.
After all, it’s been his dream to become an actor since he was 4 years old. Born in Canada, Cohen was assigned female at birth. He started playing in Toronto before passed from woman to man, and while he briefly worried if his trip might spell the end of his career, he knew he had to follow his truth.
“I just knew I had to follow my truth and I was confident it was going to work because I kind of insisted it would work,” he explained. “It didn’t seem like a choice. I had to live. You know, you have to live your authentic self and when you know what it is, you can’t close that door.”
It was about twenty years ago. Since then, Cohen has moved to Los Angeles where he has had a successful career playing mostly male, mostly comedic roles, including Schwoz in Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger and Danger Force”. No one knew his story when he started auditioning, and he says they didn’t need it.
“It’s only relevant when it’s relevant, that is, if it’s a trans role,” Cohen said. “If the character has a trans experience, you want someone with that experience to play him.”
But he stresses that this doesn’t mean that these are the only roles that actors in the trans experience can play. In fact, he argues that the trans experience is an asset to artists a “gift,” he calls it since performing himself is really about authenticity.
“When you have to really understand who you are like we do,” he explained, “when we have to look at our gender identity when it doesn’t match what we were assigned at birth, it there’s a real deep dive into what it means to be authentic. And that lends itself straight to art. “
It’s been just over two years since he made public his transition to a Time Magazine essay. Since then, the comedic actor has taken the plea seriously. Last year he worked with Nickelodeon to launch the Interim trans youth challenge, which included masterclasses and audition opportunities.
One of the show’s attendees, 13-year-old Sasha A. Cohen, made history this summer as the first openly trans teen in a live-action Nickelodeon series.
He appeared in an episode of “Danger Force“co-written and directed by Michael Cohen, who said his goal for the challenge was to show young applicants that it is possible to be themselves and make their dreams come true.
“I wanted to create an opportunity for them, to nurture them in that regard,” he said. “If I had had this when I was a child, it would have been it would have changed my life.”
Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, director of talent and casting at New York-based Nickelodeon, helped oversee the project.
“I mean, it’s my jam, for lack of a better word,” she said in a conversation on Zoom. “I live to uplift underrepresented actors.”
Her job, she said, is to find the best and funniest kids for the role. Not for trans parts. Any role.
“Anyone with a trans experience can play any role because there is nothing that a person with a trans experience isn’t doing right now!” ” she said. “I mean, we haven’t had a trans president yet but, like, we will.
She brought up an example that Cohen also mentioned.
“Why can’t the Starbucks barista be a transexual?” He asked with a shrug. “We have nothing to say about it. Because this is our world.”
Then he works with the Writers Guild Foundation to launch a similar challenge, this time designed to support and mentor writers who identify as trans and non-binary. The direction may be different, but Cohen’s ultimate goal is the same: to have “an authentic reflection of our world on television and in the movies.”
This is only the beginning, but Cohen describes the heightened awareness in recent years as “monumental.”
“Is it perfect? ” He asked. “No. Are we there yet? No. Will we get there? I hope so. I hope so,” he said with a pause and a nod. “I think we will.”
