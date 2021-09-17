With good work ahead, I’m on the right track: Bhuvan Arora | Bollywood

Known for movies like Shuddh Desi Romance and Naam Shabana, actor Bhuvan Arora thinks that it is important to have at least one motivation or a stimulus to start a film.

When I receive projects, I always look for this point to hang on to a project. It could be in the form of a good story, a director, or a banner. It works for me that way always. As i did Bahaar Shaman because of its script. Because the subject was very different from what I had done until then, said the youngster.

Arora made quite a few films before embarking on digital projects.

Right now, there isn’t much of a difference between an OTT outing and a theatrical outing. Audiences have been so conditioned over the past two years that they prefer to watch stuff on OTT. I think it won’t be easy to get the audience to the theater anytime soon. You see, we all have apps on our cell phones and it’s so convenient to watch shows or movies without even stepping out of your comfort zone. What more could you ask for today! So for me any platform works as long as I can do something interesting, he says.

A former student of the FTII, he always wanted to make a career in the performing arts.

It was during my two and a half years of classes that I realized that acting is not child’s play at all. Plus, no beacon can make you work. Even after my class, I had to go through the drudgery of auditions with adjustment exercises and not adjustment. It was then that I organized with my fellow students a workshop for all the casting directors and associates of my institute, which actually made things easier for us.

Arora recently completed a movie and is set to hook up in November of this year. I finished an untitled YRF movie and along with that I am working with Raj & DK for a web show with Shahid Kapoor. Mainly I made comic book characters so people think comedy is my strong suit, but when I did this show The test case it gave me a different perspective as an actor. With a good job ahead, I feel like I’m on the right track, says the Tévar actor.