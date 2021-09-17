GTA 5 actor Michael tells angry fans to trust the process





While celebrating the eighth anniversary of the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, actor Michael Ned Luke told angry fans to “trust the process.”

By sharing a celebratory article on Grand Theft Auto V‘s eighth birthday, Michael actor Ned Luke told fans disappointed with the release of Rockstar Games to simply “trust the process. “Eight years ago today, Rockstar and publisher Take-Two Interactive came out GTA V on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, about five years later GTA IV Launched in April 2008. Grand Theft Auto has yet to receive a new entry much to the dismay of many fans. And hope for the solo DLC la The Ballad of Gay Tony from GTA IVfaded long ago, in large part thanks to Rockstar’s focus on supporting GTA Online. Rumors, speculation and alleged leaks did not pause, however, with alleged reports of a sixth mainline Grand Theft Auto entrance going around from time to time. Unsurprisingly, fans are getting impatient, eager to hear a crumb of news about a hopeful new chapter; Even the GTA V the actors noticed it.

Related: The AI ​​Program Makes GTA 5, Mass Effect & Other Game Characters Look Real Actor Michael Ned Luke shared a special message on Twitter to commemorate the eighth anniversary of GTA V original version on PS3 and Xbox 360. “Have a good GTAV day for some … not so happy for othersLuke’s tweet began. The actor also shouted out his co-stars Shawn Fonteno (Franklin) and Steven Ogg (Trevor), before ending the post with a hashtag read, “#TrustTheProcess. “Apparently it’s Luke saying RGT fans to be patient with Rockstar Games. See the full tweet linked below: Trust the process sounds like a wise phrase in this regard. Yes, the wait seems endless, but the quality of Rockstar compared to the quantity produced over the past decade has done wonders for the solo content it has delivered. Red Dead Redemption 2 Award-winning narrative servers are positive proof of this notion. SomeGrand Theft Autofans seem to have recently reached their breaking point, as evidenced by the poor reception of GTA V PS5 trailer during PlayStation Showcase. The video is among the most hated trailers on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel, with many insisting that the minimal graphics improvements mean the eight-year-old title doesn’t warrant a new re-release. Next: GTA 5’s PS5 Trailer Is One Of PlayStation’s Most Hated Videos Grand Theft Auto V is available to play now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One; it migrates to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on an unspecified date in March 2022. Source: Ned Luke / Twitter Everything Pathfinder: WotR does better than recent D&D games

