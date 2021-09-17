The Blues will demand COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for home games





Frequently Asked Questions ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues announced today that starting Friday, October 15, fans aged 12 and over attending home games will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative result to the COVID-19 test to enter the Enterprise Center.

The measure is intended to protect the health and well-being of fans, guests, sponsors, staff, players, officials, the media and all who will come to games at the Enterprise Center for Blues. The policy will take effect prior to the Blues’ regular season home opener on Saturday, October 23 against the Los Angeles Kings. The policy will also apply to fans and guests attending other events at the Enterprise Center and the Stifel Theater, with certain events in either location being subject to additional protocols at the request of the artist. St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theater employees, event staff, sponsors, media and all others will be required to follow the same policy, which will continue during the regular season, subject to periodic reviews and potential revisions depending on the circumstances. to guarantee. The Blues will continue to be guided in the coming months by the CDC as well as local, state and federal health and safety authorities. The Blues are the 16th National Hockey League team to introduce a policy requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend games. “We have introduced and adjusted policies for our fans and guests throughout the pandemic to reflect the evolution of the virus and the best available security practices,” said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Operations shopping at the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theater. “Our plan to use vaccine validation or negative test results as a condition of entry is in line with policies implemented by our division rivals in Nashville and Chicago, as well as dozens of other sports teams, stadiums. , arenas, outdoor amphitheatres and festivals, and anywhere people gather to have a good time. “We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It is the fastest and most effective way to put this pandemic behind us. In the meantime, we will do our part to protect our fans and our guests by requiring vaccination or a negative test result because they get to Enterprise Center and the Stifel Theater. It’s the right thing to do for ourselves and for others. “ Key policy information includes: Fans and guests aged 12 and over will be required to show printed or digital proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR or COVID-19 antigen test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours before the event. ‘event. The test results must include the name of the ticket holder and the date of the test.

Fans and guests aged 11 and under will be permitted to enter the Enterprise Center and the Stifel Theater without proof of vaccination or a negative test result, provided they wear a mask at all times inside the hall. room.

The policy of the Enterprise Center and the Stifel Theater will at all times be subject to health and safety guidelines or policies as determined by the City of St. Louis and the NHL. For example, the City of St. Louis continues to require everyone to wear face coverings indoors and in enclosed buildings and public spaces.

COVID-19 testing will not be available at the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theater on game or event dates. “We all want the same thing – Blues hockey the way it was meant to be,” Zimmerman said. “We want everyone to come together as one, with the players and fans feeding off the energy as we remember it not so long ago. The same goes for a concert or a performance. The experience of enjoying a headlining act is something we missed, and we look forward to welcoming top performers and tours to the Enterprise Center and the Stifel Theater again this fall and the -of the. “But, the most important thing is to return safely and responsibly. Everyone who walks through our doors relies on us to provide a safe and healthy environment when they purchase their ticket, and we intend to respond to those expectations. “ More information is available to fans and guests by visiting stlouisblues.com/safety.

