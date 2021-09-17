Charlotte’s Acting Theater will rock the barn @ MoRA with cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”





CHARLOTTE, NC – The Actor’s Theater Of Charlotte will end its outdoor series Rock the Barn with the cult musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Richard O’Brien starting October 6. ATC Executive Director Chip Decker said, “It seems fitting that the show on The Ultimate Time Channel (we live in one, don’t we?) Is more popular than ever. “ The play was the basis of the cult 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, which has been in theaters around the world for the past 40 years. Decker describes the show as “A mad rush with an irresistible rock score, this classic tribute to sci-fi, B-movies, and fishnets is all your mom warned you about!” “ ATC created an outdoor venue with a festival vibe for ‘Act 1’ of its season 33 at ‘The Barn at MoRA – a Levine Property’ 8300 Monroe Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28212. The open-air venue features a show stage and take-out seating, with the historic 1923 barn and dairy elevators as the backdrop for the evening performances. Decker says that out of caution, part of the “Rock Of Ages” series and the entire “Head Over Heels” series have been canceled for local cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. After careful consideration and research, Decker says the show will continue for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” from October 6 until October 31. For the safety of guests, artists and staff, proof of full vaccination and photo ID will be required to attend any ATC performance. Seats will be socially distanced in “pods” drawn on the ground and members of the public are required to bring their own chairs, blankets, etc. More information on health and safety protocols can be found online here. All tickets cost $ 35 per person and can be purchased at ATCharlotte.org. The closing show on Halloween night (aka Sunday, October 31) will be a special event featuring food, drinks, prizes, and a costume contest, all for $ 65 per ticket. ATC is proud to partner with its main sponsor Rock The Barn, MoRA, Levine Properties and WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

