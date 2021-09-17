Entertainment
Askewville Fun Day is Saturday | Local
ASKEWVILLE Fun Day in Askewville will take place this Saturday September 18th.
Plan the family day with lots of fun activities. Askewville Fun Day will feature yard sales, vendors, kids’ bouncy houses, crafts, food and entertainment.
The RT Johnson Band and the Stedfast Quartet will perform live at Askewville Fun Day for entertainment.
The day’s events will start at different times.
The garage sale will be open at 7:30 am. After the garage sale opens, sellers will open at 9:00 a.m. Live entertainment as well as all activities for children will start between 10:00 am and 10:30 am.
All of these fun activities will take place at the Askewville Community Building. The community building is right next to Askewville Kindergarten, located at 121 Askewville Rd.
The vendors will be installed inside the community building.
Other activities that will include are a rail-less train ride for kids, medicals, and a free hot dog for the first 100 visitors to the city table after 10 a.m.
Some of the vendors in attendance are Sunset Slush, Bling by Bonnie (Paparazzi), Scentsy, Color Street and more. Additionally, Bethel Assembly Christian School’s 12th grade class will be selling food to raise funds for their class at the event.
Come spend the day with the family in Askewville enjoying the fun activities taking place this Saturday. It’s hard to turn down a good garage sale when they also have food, vendors, entertainment, and activities for the whole family.
