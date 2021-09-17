Anubhav Sinha will shoot his next in Lucknow | Bollywood

Director Anubhav Sinha is set to shoot his fifth film in Lucknow by the end of the year. Dealing with impactful topics since making his award-winning film Goods in the state capital, Sinha has already shot Abhi is partying at Shuru Hui Hai, Article-15 and Thappad here.

Not revealing much on the subject, the Upite on its recent visit to the city shares, all I can say for now is that I will be shooting my next one here in November and December. The rest will be announced soon and as far as the subject goes, I want the film to do the talking. He was careful not to divulge other details such as the title and the film’s cast.

Sinha believes that her subjects in Avatar 2.0 will be based on common issues. The division of castes, secularism and patriarchy exist in our society. And I write and make films about the stories that are going on around us a lot. The main difference from my previous films is that I don’t shoot my favorite slow motion, my love songs in foreign places, or my action sequences. But instead, I appreciate the current model because it comes from the heart.

Anubhav Sinha with his team in Lucknow (Instagram)

The Ra.A director took care of the unlocking phase. After the song Bambai Principal Kya Ba (with Manoj Bajpai) I presented another song from Bhojpuri No Babuni but then I realized that the audience wanted something different so I quit. I wrote two scripts that I pulled Anek (with Ayushmann Khurrana) in the North East and with the other I’m back in Lucknow.

Was the pandemic the reason for the northeastern shift? No, the movie is set there and couldn’t have been shot anywhere else. I have made four films in Lucknow but none have been shot here, one is the story of Varanasi, another of Noida while the other two have no named location. Even this is once again a universal story. My main reason for coming here is the ease of shooting, the support I get, the compatibility with the home team and of course the love of the people is like shooting on autopilot.

Abhi was filmed in 2018, but it still hasn’t been released. I’m a big screen lover and hope and pray by the end of the year we start to have audiences. I wanted to add some changes in the movie that were incorporated, so now one after another these movies will be released. Rest, in a pandemic nobody knows what awaits us!