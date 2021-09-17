New Lost Boys movie in the works with Noah Jupe, Jaeden Martell starring (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





Warner Bros. found The lost boys once again. The studio is gearing up for an all-new reimagined take on the 1980s teen vampire classic. Noah Jupe, one of the stars of A quiet place films, and Jaeden Martell, who was one of the young stars of the This horror films, will lead the feature film project. Rising scribe Randy McKinnon, who is already working on Warner and DC’s Static shock project, will write the new one Lost boys with Jonathan Entwistle on board to direct. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger will produce through their Automatik banner. The original Lost boys was a horror comedy that told the story of two brothers who, along with their newly divorced mother, in a California beach town who, the couple soon find out, are terrorized by an elegant gang of vampire bikers. Two brothers who were passionate about comics also considered themselves vampire hunters. The film, released in 1987, was directed by Joel Schumacher and starred an ensemble straight out of Bop magazine: Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Alex Winter, plus Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. The age group consisted of adults Dianne Wiest, Bernard Hughes and Edward Herrmann. The film is fondly remembered for its young and sexy cast as well as a soundtrack featuring artists such as INXS, Echo and the Bunnymen, Roger Daltrey and Lou Gramm. Warners reopened the coffin in the 2000s with a pair of direct-to-DVD movies, Lost Boys: The Tribe and Lost boys: thirst. Details of the new take are kept in the trunk of a Ford Fairlane 57, but it is described as taking place in modern times. Zac Frognowski and Josh Glick will executive produce the new feature film. Automatik, which was at the origin of the famous indie, honey boy, which featured Jupe, and produced Far, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Amblin and Universal that stars Anthony Ramos. Skirt comes out of A quiet place part II, which grossed nearly $ 300 million worldwide in the spring. He also appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO thriller Max this summer, No sudden movement, with Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbor. Martell, who appeared in the massif This two-fer, co-starring with Chris Evans in the Apple miniseries Defend Jacob and appeared in Knives Out. He then stars in the musical drama Lords of Metal for Netflix. McKinnon was a writer for the Netflix horror series Bedrooms which starred Uma Thurman and adapted Kwame Onwuachi’s memoir, Notes from a young black chef, for A24 with LaKeith Stanfield attached to the star. Entwistle developed End of the fucking world acting as the series’ senior director as well as executive producer, and he co-created, wrote and directed the recent series I don’t agree with that. Jupe is replaced by CAA, Grandview, The Artist Partnership, Hansen Jacabson while Martell is replaced by CAA, Emily Cho Talent Management, Jackoway Austen. McKinnon and Entwistle are replaced by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen. The original poster is below. The lost boys

Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

