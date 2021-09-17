Open Main Street returns – Santa Monica Daily Press





Santa Monica will be hosting another Share a Main Street event open this weekend. As always, it will be an area completely closed to cars and buses in the pedestrianized plaza created between Hill and Kinney streets. Activities take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. Participants are always encouraged to walk, cycle, scooter or skateboard until the event. The pedestrian zone mentioned above will be geo-fenced to prevent access to scooters and electric bikes, these devices must be parked outside the closed blocks. As for the buses which generally pass through Main Street, they will be diverted to Neilson Way while temporary bus stops will be placed outside the pedestrian zone to serve users. According to data collected during last month’s event, nearly 74% of respondents walked or biked to the rider. The September event marks the third time the Ocean Park Association and the Main St. Business Improvement Association have organized this event together. There should be live music, entertainment, food, plenty of activities for the kids, and fitness opportunities. Free fitness classes are organized by Fit Girl Club. Participants are requested to bring their own mats, towels and water. Residents of all walks are welcome to enjoy giant games such as Jenga, Chess and Connect 4. There are expected to be 12 different musicians performing over the weekend including: Old Corn Lickers, Mocha Chai and Circuit Works. For the kids, community members can look forward to rock climbing, face painting and story time and other activities planned for the kids. Participants can expect to dine al fresco on picnic tables and patio furniture furnished for dining and relaxing. The organizers bragged about the success, referring to last month’s event. According to survey data collected by event planners, nearly 87% of respondents said they spent more time on Main St as a result of the pilot.

The program is funded by grants from Metro to promote business recovery and community resilience due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing an open main street will have its last weekend of fun on October 16 and 17. In October, events include a pumpkin patch, a children’s and pet costume contest, and possibly street movies. For the full schedule, please visit Mainstreetsm.com.

SMDP staff

