Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty breaks silence amid Raj Kundra porn drama to wish sister Shamita ahead of Bigg Boss finale







Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty

Image Credit: Instagram.com/theshilpashetty

A day after Mumbai police tightened the net around businessman Raj Kundra in the pornographic racketeering by filing a 1,467-page indictment in the case, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra broke his silence on social networks. Rather than comment on her husband’s plight in prison, Shetty Kundra chose to send her best wishes to her sister Shamita Shetty who is currently among the top five entrants vying to win the inaugural Bigg Boss OTT, which is hosted by The Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. Ahead of the grand finale, which will take place on Sunday, Shetty Kundra sent a message of encouragement to her sister. Lets Do This #ShamitasTribe, posted Shetty Kundra on her Instagram, while reposting a wall post from her sisters wishing the actress good luck before her big day. She further wrote: My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I am such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity throughout this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her blossom. You are already MY winner my darling. I hope you will make her the BIGG BOSS winner. The two sisters are close and Shamita has sent words of encouragement to her older sister since Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on July 19. Kundra, meanwhile, remains in custody as he is accused of being the mastermind behind the shooting and distribution of pornographic content through mobile apps, namely HotShots and BollyFame. In her testimony, Shetty Kundra allegedly claimed that she was not aware of her husband’s activities as she was busy with her own personal and professional commitments. Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty

Image Credit: IANS

In the indictment filed, police claimed that Kundra used the Mumbai office of Viaan Industries to manage the day-to-day operations of the porn racketeering. Kundra is the founder of the company, while Shetty Kundra was director of the organization until last year. Indian Express quoted an officer as saying that police have submitted evidence showing that Kundra, a Ryan Thorpe, as well as the defendants Yash Thakur and Sandeep Bakshi (Kundra’s UK-based brother-in-law) were all directly involved in the pornographic racketeering. Kundra has refuted the allegations and even denied having any connections to the alleged pornography case, citing that he left the company in 2019. The charges Kundra is currently facing include Articles 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating ), 34 (common intent), 292 and 293 (relating to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in addition to the relevant sections of the Computer Law and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-star-shilpa-shetty-breaks-silence-amidst-raj-kundra-porn-drama-to-wish-sister-shamita-ahead-of-bigg-boss-finale-1.82329827

