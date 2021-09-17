Entertainment
Actor and activist Justin Baldoni on redefining masculinity at work
Men apparently feel increased pressure to be more “masculine” at work, and this deepens the gender divide in American workplaces.
On Thursday, LinkedIn hosted a maintenance with author and actor Justin Baldoni to break masculinity at work and figure out how to fix it. Baldoni, a star of the television series “Jane the Virgin”, gave a 2017 TED talk titled “Why did I stop trying to be “man enough”,“which inspired a Web series, Podcast and delivered released in April under the title “Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity”.
Acting helped Baldoni realize that masculinity was “just another performance,” he told LinkedIn, leading him to deconstruct what men are meant to be in society and at the end of the day. job.
His conclusion: Businesses need to lead the charge and “undefine masculinity” to heal workplace cultures.
Baldoni’s comments echo the results of a recent investigation of 1,007 self-identified American men, who found that 94% of respondents experienced “male anxiety” at work.
The survey, conducted by Catalyst, a nonprofit that focuses on gender issues in the workplace, defined male anxiety as “the distress men feel when they don’t live up to standards. of society’s masculinity ”, including traits such as assertiveness, strength and independence.
More alarming, according to the survey: Male employees who perpetuate these standards often do so at the expense of their female colleagues. Over a quarter of respondents (28%) said they ‘probably wouldn’t do anything’ if they heard a coworker make a sexist remark at work, citing male anxiety as a major factor in their reluctance to interrupt sexism in the workplace.
There is nothing inherently wrong with being masculine, noted Baldoni, but expectations have to change, he said, especially given the negative impact that traits traditionally associated with masculinity can have on others. .
Here’s how the actor and activist wants to challenge masculinity at work:
How to ‘define masculinity’ in the workplace
Baldoni said the first thing men can do is redefine how they measure success at work.
Often, he said, success is measured by power over someone else: “You only succeed if you have someone below you to exercise dominance over. “
Instead, Baldoni encouraged men to prioritize empathy and compassion towards their coworkers, rather than assertiveness and dominance and to stop seeing these traits as masculine or feminine.
“We’re living in this idea right now that we have to work and grind,” Baldoni said. “We’re sick of the idea that our value is measured by productivity.”
What Baldoni calls “the grind,” the Catalyst survey calls a “combative culture” in which men are encouraged to seek promotion through competitions for power, authority and status. According to Catalyst, this is responsible for much of the sexism in the workplace: In a 2020 report from the Pew Research Center, nearly 30% of men said progress towards gender equality comes at their expense.
To be a “winner” in a combative culture, says Catalyst, people of all genders must project their strength and endurance, put work first, and stand up for their own interests. For a healthier workplace, argues the association, employees should also be encouraged to prioritize personal issues, family and work relationships.
The Catalyst report recommends that business leaders start conversations about male anxiety by asking male employees if any of the following statements apply to them:
- I am afraid of appearing weak or indecisive.
- I feel the pressure to like “guy stuff” or to be left out.
- Other people may say I’m not “one of the guys”.
- I compare myself to other men and feel like I’m short.
- I will be noticed if I am not as masculine as other men.
Or, to what extent, if at all, they would feel anxious in the following situations:
- provide emotional support to another man at work.
- share your fears about a work assignment.
- see a woman get promoted that you wanted.
- reporting to a manager who is female.
- admit that you can’t do something alone.
- being vulnerable around other men.
Ultimately, Baldoni said, “shedding the armor” of so-called traditional masculinity can make you and your workplace healthier.
“It’s a question of soul searching,” he said. “Heal in a system and in a world that wants me to be very different from who I know I should be.”
Register now: Be smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/17/actor-activist-justin-baldoni-on-redefining-masculinity-in-workplaces.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]