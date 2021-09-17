Actor and activist Justin Baldoni on redefining masculinity at work

Men apparently feel increased pressure to be more “masculine” at work, and this deepens the gender divide in American workplaces.

On Thursday, LinkedIn hosted a maintenance with author and actor Justin Baldoni to break masculinity at work and figure out how to fix it. Baldoni, a star of the television series “Jane the Virgin”, gave a 2017 TED talk titled “Why did I stop trying to be “man enough”,“which inspired a Web series, Podcast and delivered released in April under the title “Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity”.

Acting helped Baldoni realize that masculinity was “just another performance,” he told LinkedIn, leading him to deconstruct what men are meant to be in society and at the end of the day. job.

His conclusion: Businesses need to lead the charge and “undefine masculinity” to heal workplace cultures.

Baldoni’s comments echo the results of a recent investigation of 1,007 self-identified American men, who found that 94% of respondents experienced “male anxiety” at work.

The survey, conducted by Catalyst, a nonprofit that focuses on gender issues in the workplace, defined male anxiety as “the distress men feel when they don’t live up to standards. of society’s masculinity ”, including traits such as assertiveness, strength and independence.

More alarming, according to the survey: Male employees who perpetuate these standards often do so at the expense of their female colleagues. Over a quarter of respondents (28%) said they ‘probably wouldn’t do anything’ if they heard a coworker make a sexist remark at work, citing male anxiety as a major factor in their reluctance to interrupt sexism in the workplace.

There is nothing inherently wrong with being masculine, noted Baldoni, but expectations have to change, he said, especially given the negative impact that traits traditionally associated with masculinity can have on others. .

Here’s how the actor and activist wants to challenge masculinity at work: