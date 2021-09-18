Rupert Murdoch gets pandemic pay cut at Fox Corp. – The Hollywood Reporter





The CEO of Fox Corp. Lachlan Murdoch and his father, President Rupert Murdoch, each saw their benefits drop in 2021 due to pay cuts triggered by the pandemic. Rupert still won a compensation package worth $ 31.1 million, with Lachlan Murdoch seeing a package worth $ 27.7 million. These are down from $ 34 million and $ 29.1 million the year before, and significantly lower than in fiscal 2019, when each man made more than $ 42 million selling the assets of Fox entertainment at The Walt Disney Co. The Murdochs, along with other senior Fox executives, have agreed to cut their base salaries during the pandemic. The company says the stock “reduced its overall total target compensation by 9%.” Meanwhile, the COO of Fox Corp. John Nallen saw his salary drop to $ 12.4 million, while legal and political director Viet Dinh saw his compensation increase slightly, also to $ 12.4 million. Fox’s fiscal year runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The annual proxy filing also included an unusual shareholder proposal, asking shareholders to vote on the transformation of Fox Corp. into a “public benefit corporation”. “As a conventional corporation, the duties of the directors of the corporation focus on the shareholders, not the stakeholders,” the shareholders’ proposal (which will almost certainly fail given the large holdings of the Murdoch family). “In contrast, as a PBC, its directors would balance the interests of shareholders, stakeholders and the public benefits identified in the certificate of incorporation of the company.” “Disinformation can endanger democracy, threaten the public interest in the environment and undermine public health,” the proposal adds. “These threats could be prioritized during a PBC, even if it sacrificed financial performance.” In its response calling for a ‘no’ vote, Fox’s board of directors wrote that “we are fulfilling our role as a source of news, information, analysis and entertainment as both a responsibility and a privilege “. “We are providers of First Amendment activities and defenders of the US Constitution and its rule of law,” they add. “We contribute to the market for ideas by providing our audiences with timely news, clear opinions and engaging entertainment they care about, from politics to sport, business to health, from natural disasters to uplifting stories of courage,” hope and humanity. Through it all, we remain steadfast and focused on our core values ​​of trust, integrity and ethical behavior. “A conversion to PBC would not lead to any significant change or better serve the interests of our shareholders or other stakeholders,” concludes the board of directors.

