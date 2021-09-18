Tom Cruise gets a taste of SpaceX’s first private crew | Entertainment





By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

CAP CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) Tom Cruise got a glimpse of what it’s like to circle the earth in a SpaceX capsule. Representatives of SpaceX’s first private charter flight revealed on Friday that the actor participated in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles. The Thursday conversation, like the entire three-day flight, was private and therefore no details were disclosed. Maverick, you can be our winger at any time, the flight’s Twitter feed announced. Cruise starred as Navy pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell in the 1986 movie Top Gun. A sequel is coming out next year. Last year, NASA confirmed it was in talks with Cruise about visiting the International Space Station for the shoot. SpaceX would provide the elevator, as it does for the NASA astronauts, and as it did on Wednesday night for the billionaire up there now with its two competition winners and a hospital employee. Their flight is due to end on Saturday night with a water landing in the Atlantic off the coast of Florida. The four showed off their capsule on a live broadcast on Friday. They fly extremely high in the automated capsule, even by NASA standards. SpaceX put them in a 363 mile (585 kilometer) orbit after Wednesday night’s launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It is 100 miles (160 kilometers) higher than the International Space Station. It’s so high that they complete 15 Earth orbits per day, compared to 16 for the station’s astronauts.

