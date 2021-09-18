Entertainment
Latinx actor Vico Ortiz opens up about non-binary release, breaking gender barriers
During Hispanic Heritage Month, TODAY shares community history, pain, joy and pride. We shine a light on Hispanic pioneers and rising voices. TODAY will be posting personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout September and October. Find out more here.
From their leading role in Amazons Transparent, to star in HBOs The Sex Lives of College Girls, Amazon Primes SOZ: Soldados o Zombies, Starzs Vida and Freeforms Everythings Gonna Be Okay, Vico Ortiz is leading a fiery path to make the industry plus entertainment included for LatinX and non-binary artists, almost on their own.
I’m not just fighting for myself. I am fighting for the freedom of all of us, says Ortiz TODAY. My homosexuality gave me a goal to see how things affect us all in all walks of life.
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ortiz is a non-binary actor and activist who knew he wanted to be an actor from childhood while growing up in an artistic household with accomplished performing artists as parents. Ortiz who uses the pronouns they / them and she / the has fond memories of watching their mom and dad backstage while doing homework and sometimes helping with props and costumes.
In addition to getting involved in the arts, Ortiz started fencing and traveled the world to represent Puerto Rico on its national fencing team, including the Pan American Games in Rio in 2007. This is actually their experience. fencing who helped them break into the entertainment industry as a stuntman. Now, they’re hoping to use their platform to advocate for inclusiveness in front of and behind the screen.
Take a show that’s been done 1,000 times as a crime drama like NCIS, Oritz says. Not just the cast, but I’d love to see the portrayal in every department that brings the show to life. I would like to see someone who is deaf, Latin, black, gay, in a wheelchair, work on the series. I’d like to see neurodivergent and deaf of them on set, in the writers room, behind the camera, as executive producers, costume designers and gaffers.
They continued, it’s not just the actors who are defending themselves. The writers’ room reflects what is being said on the screen. And if the storytelling is to be as colorful and rich as we need it to be, it has to reflect the human experience that comes from real people bringing their full selves and their lived experiences. It’s a great way to improve the representation of people of color, gays and others. A true and authentic story.
Currently, Ortiz is in production as the series leader in HBO’s highly anticipated new comedy series Max Our Flag Means Death. generational Mexican-American family.
Ortiz says coming out as non-binary presented challenges as a Puerto Rican, and they believe making the Spanish language more inclusive could make things better for other LGBTQ Latinx people.
In Latin America, there has been a lot of progress around gay and lesbian identities, Ortiz says. But being transgender and non-binary, a lot of people still don’t know what all of this means and it has to do with the words we use.
They continue, the Spanish language is incredibly binary and it informs the way we see the world. The language is very masculine and everything else is treated like any other. I use neutral pronouns to include and honor everyone and draw attention to how this gendered language has gone all out to erase people.
The actor, who uses their TikTok channel to educate people about gendered language, says updating the language to be more inclusive can help improve the visibility and acceptance of LGBTQ people.
We make a conscious choice to show that we exist by disrupting that language, Ortiz says. We have always existed. This is why we keep appearing. The language is alive and it is evolving. Language is there to express who we are. We don’t speak the same language 50, 100 or 200 years ago. Every word we have is made up, so we mess it up and invent something that is inclusive for everyone.
Although Ortiz says they have had a positive experience coming out as non-binary for their family, they know many other LGBTQ people don’t. Their advice to parents and children is to act out of love.
If you are unfamiliar with inclusive language, or if you are wrong, know that is OK. “
People have to make room for time, they explain. There is so much in us that we have to deconstruct and deprogram. As you do the job, know that you don’t have to figure it out to continue loving this person. Yes, the understanding is great and the goal, but while you are dismantling you can still make room for that person and respect and love them.
They continue, it can be scary for parents as they also date their child in a certain way as a parent of an LGBTQ child. My mom actually connected with other parents of non-binary kids and now she has that connection and her own community that she is a part of.
Ortiz also says forgiveness and patience go a long way. If you are unfamiliar with inclusive language, or if you are wrong, know that is OK. Were humans and all were still learning.
