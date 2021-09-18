Jennifer Lopez sometimes has the impression of being a “stranger” in Hollywood “





Jennifer Lopez admitted that she sometimes feels like an “outsider” to the Hollywood industry in a video shared on JLo Beauty’s Instagram account Thursday. The video was part of retailer Sephora’s “We Belong” campaign as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month. “I think for me I know it is so important that we all feel in our place”, Lopez explained in the video. “Um and like most people, there are so many times in your life that you feel like a stranger. I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes.” “I still feel like this,” continued the star, who has had a decades-long career at Tinseltown. “But the truth is, you just need your little tribe.” JENNIFER LOPEZ GRILLE IN NEON GREEN DRESS WHILE PROMOTING HER NEXT BEAUTY COLLABORATION Lopez, who was dressed in a bodycon yellow dress with a keyhole cutout, continued with a focus on how to “feel really beautiful.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I believe that we all have within us this boundless power that makes us unstoppable. I have worked really hard to get to where I am today, and I have learned that the only way to really feel beautiful is to s ‘love and fully accept yourself for who you are. “ Next to the video, there was a caption that read, “We belong to something beautiful @Sephora Latinas are fearless and powerful, and they can accomplish whatever they have in mind. The WeBelong Being Latina series does so much a part of who @JLo is, and that is reflected in #JLoBeauty and what we stand for to help women tap into that unlimited feeling. “ Lopez released her beauty mark, JLo Beauty , back in january. “It’s not just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream”, Lopez wrote on Instagram as she announced the launch. “I can’t wait to share my skin care secrets with you !!” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The “Let’s Get Loud” singer is passionate about sharing her beauty and skin care secrets. Lopez recently shared her post-workout routine on JLo Beauty’s Instagram page.

