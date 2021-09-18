Entertainment
OTT platforms are a blessing for our entertainment industry: Afran Nisho

Afran Nisho is one of the most famous names in the showbiz industry. The multitalented actor has become popular among audiences over the years, for his accurate portrayal of various characters on the television screen. Recently, the actor of “Chirokal Aaj” has also become important in the world of OTT, with his revolutionary performances.
In a candid interview with The Daily Star, the versatile actor explained his journey as an artist and how he believes OTT may be the next big platform for the entertainment industry.
Some people want to be stars, while others want to be known as artists. What do you really want to become?
It’s a good question. Before, playing the role was just my passion, but now it has become my job. Playing is what I do for a living and it’s something I want to pursue.
By choosing this acting path, I wondered at the start of my career if I wanted to be a hero, a star or just an artist. And at that point, I immediately knew that I wanted to be an artist by heart. I’m in love with acting and it’s something that has been a fervor to this day. Now it’s up to the audience to see how much they really appreciate my acting.
You started your career as a model and then moved on to the theater. Over the past few years, you have been able to play a range of diverse characters. How did you manage to do it?
There is a major misconception that models cannot act. Since I had no theater experience, I felt like I had already faced a major setback in my acting career.
The turning point in my career came when I met the legendary actor and my idol, Humayun Faridee, and got to interact with him on a personal level. He was the first to realize that I was not expressive at all!
One day he gave me a piece of advice that totally changed me as an actor.
He told me to watch everything that was going on around me. Since then, I have started to address him as my “interim institute”. Her words gave me the inspiration to work hard and step into character by observing the role thoroughly. Thanks to my persistence and determination, I finally dove deeply into my roles.
With the current boom in streaming platforms in Bangladesh, what do you think about the future of OTT?
OTT platforms open up new opportunities for the production of big budget projects and films. I will say it is a blessing for our industry. And I hope that will revolutionize the showbiz industry for good by presenting quality productions.
Directors are constantly trying to put together pairs of TV hits, to generate more views. Your association with Mehazabein is one such association that is popular in TV drama. What do you think of the idea of portraying popular couples together for work?
Twinning is a crucial part of planning any project. If you’re a good actor, but your co-artist isn’t able to deliver the dialogue well, you won’t be able to engage the audience as much. If you have good understanding and coordination as a real life pair, then the acceptance of your performance doubles among the audience.
Notable pairs such as Afzal-Subarna, Razzak and Kabori, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have left an indomitable presence in the minds of viewers. People remember them for their haunting chemistry. The art of pairing is something very sweet and special and thanks to this one is able to create unforgettable memories for the audience.
Many have speculated that television audiences have declined dramatically. What is your opinion on this?
While it is true that most people turn away from television, it cannot be categorically said that we do not all have television fiction viewers together. There are many who are still eager to watch quality content on television. We still have a good number of viewers watching our projects on television.
