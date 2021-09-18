Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and more …

Mrunal reveals why she wanted to do ‘Bad Boy x Bad Girl’ by Badshah

Bombay– Mrunal Thakur will be seen shaking a leg on popular rapper Badshah’s “Bad Boy x Bad Girl” night number featuring Nikhita Gandhi. The actress says it’s unlike anything she’s done before.

Released on Sony Music, ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl’ features a rap by Badshah. It is the first time that he collaborates with Mrunal.

Badshah said, “Bad Boy X Bad Girla is a groovy and playful tease who makes you want to let your guard down, break those boundaries and have fun! We all have an unexplored wild side and sometimes it’s good to put all of your worries behind and just enjoy the moment.

The rapper, real name Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, said he had a fantastic time shooting the music video with Mrunal, who looks “awesome” in the issue.

He said, “She looks awesome! We hope the audience is up for #BeBad and enjoying the lyrics and groovy sound of Bad Boy x Bad Girl as much as we enjoyed creating this for them.

Sharing his experience collaborating with Badshah for the song, Mrunal added, “The moment Badshah made me hear Bad Boy X Bad Girl, I knew I wanted to do this! It’s such a catchy number and very different from anything I’ve done before. My look in the song and my performance is a surprise to my fans and I hope they like it.

Rakul Preet Singh enrolled in “Doctor G” medical classes

Bombay– Actress Rakul Preet Singh, whose look for Ayushmann Khurrana’s future “Doctor G” was unveiled on Friday, had to enroll in medical classes to get into her character in the film.

To try Doctor Fatima, Rakul had to learn medical terminology as well as the nuances of some important surgical procedures for this family artist, led by Anubhuti Kashyap.

In order for everything related to the medical world to appear authentic on screen, the creators had arranged for experts to organize special sessions with the actors – Rakul, Ayushmann and actress Shefali Shah and train them as part of the preparation of their characters.

Rakul said, “Filming for ‘Doctor G’ turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, manners and actions had to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it real on screen. “

“The journey to becoming Doctor Fatima has been an incredible process that I will cherish forever. “

Rakul said that she and the creators wanted her character to look authentic.

“We did several appearance tests to make it look good. The idea was for her to look as close to the real as possible and bring out the endearing quality of her character. Just by wearing the doctor’s coat, you suddenly have a sense of responsibility even though I was only playing one character, ”she said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: “No Land’s Man”, a satire on the problems facing the world

Bombay– Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s recently released first look on his social media from his first English feature film ‘No Land’s Man’ has garnered a lot of attention.

The film has previously been nominated at the Busan Film Festival for the Kim Jiseok Award.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Nawazuddin shared his enthusiasm for the nomination.

“It’s great to receive such a massive response from the public. I am happy to hear that viewers are interested in cinema like ‘No Land’s Man’.

“The film is a satire of the issues we face as a world. I’m sure everyone across the world will connect with the film and the topic it raises, ”he added.

‘No Land’s Man’ is directed by filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and AR Rahman is the composer and executive producer.

The film also stars Megan Mitchell, Tahsan Khan, Eisha Chopra, Kiran Khoje, and Vikram Kochhar.

Starring Nawazuddin, the film is produced by Shrihari Sathe, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Anjan Chowdhury and Faridur Reza Sagar.

“No Land’s Man” will be screened at the Busan Film Festival in October and will be released in India later.

Ajay Devgn to Anand Mahindra: It was awesome to pull the truck stunt

Bombay– Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who recreated his iconic “Phool Aur Kaante” stunt for a commercial using trucks, thanked Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and said it was great to shoot the commercial.

Anand Mahindra posted the ad campaign on his Twitter and wrote: “30 years ago, in his Bollywood debut, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original masterful act, The Split. And now he’s doing it all over again, this time for Mahindra. Check out this space for more… “

To which Ajay replied, “Thank you Anand, my special exploits will always be reserved for Mahindra. It was awesome to shoot this ad. @ Anandmahindra @MahindraTruckBus.

Ajay recreated his iconic “Phool Aur Kaante” stunt for advertising using trucks instead of bicycles, which he originally used in the 1991 film.

Ajay’s entry into ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ became very popular where he appeared standing, balancing on two moving motorcycles. Similar stunts have been repeated in a number of films such as “Son of Sardaar” and “De De De Pyaar De”.

Saif reveals to Kapil Sharma why he can’t sing lullabies to his children

Bombay– Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes will be the guests this Saturday of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The trio will promote their new film “Bhoot Police” in which Yami and Jacqueline play sisters in the grip of an ancient ghost while Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor become their “shamans” in shining armor.

In a candid question-and-answer session, Archana Puran Singh asked new dads Saif Ali Khan and host Kapil Sharma about their favorite lullaby they sing to their children.

At first Saif said all the chants were done by Alexa and Kapil replied that he was playing the catchy tune “baby shark” for his daughter: “A little child cannot understand words, so they can listen n ‘ whatever, whatever. My daughter is one and a half years old. For her, I play ‘baby shark, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do.

Speaking of lullabies, Saif recalled an incident with his eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan when she was a baby: please don’t sing. From there, I can’t sing anymore. Even the baby said ‘don’t sing’, which made the audience laugh heartily.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

When the Varun Dhawan regime surprised Badshah

Bombay– Rapper Badshah revealed the day he was surprised to see actor Varun Dhawan eating four butter “naans” and a large serving of butter chicken!

Badshah has spoken about the same on the sets of ‘Zee Comedy Show’ where he is scheduled to appear as a special guest this weekend.

While filming, Badshah shared a funny anecdote about an incident he recently witnessed when he was with Varun Dhawan. The singer explained how, when he was on the set of Varun recently, he was amazed to see the actor eat so much of the food in a matter of minutes!

Speaking of the same, Badshah said, “I had gone to meet him (Varun Dhawan) on the set of his movie, and during that time he had toned his body for this particular movie. He looked ripped apart. , and wanted to know the secret behind him that looked so fit. I sat with him for 15 minutes during his break and during that time he ate four butter naans and a large serving of chicken buttered.

“Speaking, he didn’t even realize he had eaten so much, and when I told him he had already eaten four big buttered naans, he said ‘Punjabi hoon na main, we don’t count not and we do not eat ‘. I was actually going to ask him how he got in shape and what he eats to look so ripped up, but after seeing him eat such a large portion of food in a few minutes, I couldn’t ask him nothing, ”Badshah added.

“But I have to say Varun is really hardworking and even though he eats so much he burns all the calories working out, as we just let them build up in our bodies,” the rapper added with a warm laugh. . (IANS)