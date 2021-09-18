Supervillain muscle actor Flula Borg is trapped and wants you to know





Any actor, actress or entertainer adjacent to entertainment who lands a role in a superhero movie likely signs up for long hours at the gym. Gone are the days of the skinny spandex build of Jimmy Carrey’s Riddler from the 1995 film Batman forever. The physique of comic book-capped crusaders in modern times often features rocky shoulders and ridged abs suited for an upward camera tilt. In the movie 2021 The suicide squad, actor and comedian Flula Borg has been given the green light to play the German Olympian who became Green Lantern’s nemesis, Javelin. With the work came a makeover of Borg’s physique in the three months he had to train with Italian coach Paolo Mascitti. To get a sense of what Borg thinks about his transformation from skinny to jacked, at the time of this article’s publication, six of the last 12 posts on his Instagram page were pictures of him shirtless. Check out the photo below where he compares his torso to the pillars of the Leaning Tower of Pisa while performing dumbbell side raises: [Related: 25 Years of Transformation The Physique of Dwayne The Rock Johnson] Inside looks at Borg’s actions on his social media training paint a pretty clear picture of focused upper body isometric work. In addition to the lateral raises, Borg’s routine appears to include a combination of tricep presses, one-arm lateral pull-ups, dips, pull-ups, front dumbbell raises, jumper cables, and face pull-ups mixed with mass work and medicine ball. His cardio comes in the form of fight ropes and basketball. When training outdoors, he grabs a pair of kettlebells for the farmer’s transport. Borg’s workout schedule clearly has a lot of volume, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t extra time for the comedian to try new things in Iron Heaven. Laying dumbbells with dumbbells while training the external rotation to hit the glutes with three thick resistance bands in a brand new movement called “The Mermade” is unlikely to feature in most actors’ training programs, but Borg is not most of the actors: Barbend contacted Mascitti for a more detailed breakdown of the training Borg endured as he prepared to stand alongside the physique of John Cena, Idris Elba and Jai Courtney. We will update this article if / when Mascitti responds. The suicide squad is currently airing in theaters at the time of this article’s publication with a Certified Fresh Score of 91 percent from Rotten Tomatoes based on 348 reviews from critics. In an interview discussing his role as Javelin with Comicbook.com, Borg said: “As an athlete, a former athlete, [Javelin] wants to win, look very dope but not dope, no HGH. He’s a clean athlete… he just wants to win and look DAF which would be great and fun anytime. Judging by his current physique, Borg certainly looks like DAF. Featured Image: @flula on Instagram

