CIM Group sues SBE for unpaid rent at Hollywood restaurant





The CIM group is suing SBE Entertainment over missed rent at a Hollywood restaurant, alleging the non-payment dates back to the start of the pandemic. CIM is asking $ 221,300 in rent and maintenance costs for Lono Hollywood, according to a lawsuit filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The lawsuit marks at least the fourth time since the pandemic that the CIM has sued tenants for unpaid rent. The tiki bar and restaurant at 6611 Hollywood Boulevard is operated by Umbrella Hospitality Group, which has subleased the space since 2017, SBE founder Sam Nazarian said in an interview. The restaurant, which is not charged in the lawsuit, was closed during the pandemic. SBE is still listed as a guarantor, and the lawsuit alleges that the company has not paid its $ 10,000 in monthly rent and maintenance fees for the 4,850 square foot restaurant since April 2020. Nazarian said this would be resolved within 24 hours on Friday. He added that SBE has a long standing relationship with CIM. Jordan Dembo, CIM legal director, in an email response Friday to The real deal, said the landlord is in talks and believes the non-payment of rent complaint will be resolved. Los Angeles-based CIM served SBE with a notice in June demanding rent of $ 183,000 within three business days, according to the lawsuit. If the case does not go to trial until next year, the CIM said it would ask for an additional $ 159,500 to cover that period, according to the filing. SBE took over the lease for the property in 2011. In 2016, SBE agreed to extend its lease until 2027, according to the lawsuit. SBE has sublet the space to Umbrella since 2017. CIM’s previous lawsuits include the one it filed in May against Clear Source Capital. He claimed the company owed $ 52,000 on its 1,708-square-foot office at 22912 Pacific Park Drive in Aliso Viejo, according to court documents. In August 2020, CIM sued exporter Auchtel Products for rent of $ 30,600 for a 785 square foot office at 11620 Wilshire Boulevard. He also sued Bac To Health, claiming the company had not paid $ 22,800 for its offices at 11600 Wilshire Boulevard. Contact Isabelle Farr

