Jackie Shroff criticizes trolls by comparing Tiger Shroff’s look to that of Kareena Kapoor: “He’s still growing, he’s a little one” | Bollywood
Jackie Shroff lashed out at trolls by comparing Tiger Shroff’s look to that of Kareena Kapoor. Jackie asked if Tiger should have been born with a beard just because he’s her son.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 6:10 PM IST
Jackie Shroff criticized trolls for criticizing Tiger Shroff’s appearance. A few trolls have suggested over the years that he looks feminine and some have even compared him to Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Responding to these comments in an interview with a major daily, Jackie said that just because Tiger is his son, he cannot be expected to be born with a beard.
About this whole macho-macho comparison, he’s young. He is still growing. He’s a little one for god’s sake and he’s getting there. Also, I’m glad he doesn’t sound like what people expect from him. Matlab Jackie ka bachcha hai toh daadhi ke saath hi pait se bahar aayega kya (Did people expect Tiger to be born with a beard because he is my son?)? Being compared to Kareena! he said.
And you should see his responses to those comparisons and memes. He was cool with it. He knows his action well so he knew that when he was fighting on screen or dancing he looked like a tiger. It’s hard for a guy to dance well when he’s good at acting. But he does both well, added Jackie.
Tiger had also responded to criticism he received during his debut when he appeared on Arbaaz Khan Pinch’s talk show. “Before release, too, I was trolled a lot for my appearance. People would say, ‘Is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn’t look like Jackie Dada’s son at all.’ It was a deliberate decision to play on my strength, ”he said.
Also Read: Pinch: Tiger Shroff Reacts To Being Called A ‘Bikini Babe’ By Ram Gopal Varma
Tiger began his journey with Heropanti in 2014. The actor has since starred in a few blockbuster films, including the Baaghi and War series. Tiger also has a few projects going on. These include Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.
