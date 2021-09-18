Game of Thrones Mountain actor shows off transformation for boxing match





Hafor Julius Bjornsson, who played The Mountain on HBO’s Game of Thrones, shows off his swollen boxing physique in new Instagram photos.

Game Of ThronesHafor star Julius Bjornsson shared footage of his swollen physique as he prepares for a big boxing match. Game Of Thrones, the successful adaptation of the HBO fantasy seriesA song of ice and fire by George RR Martin, premiered in 2011 and spanned 8 seasons. It follows the various families of the fictional land of Westeros as they fight for their claim to the Iron Throne. Although the show ended in 2019, the franchise will continue in 2022, when the prequel seriesDragon house premieres on HBO. Bjornsson’s character Gregor Clegane, known as Montagne, is a frequently recurring character who has appeared in all but one of the seasons of the series. He’s a fierce, bloodthirsty warrior who would torture innocent people and engage in brutal violence, which is why he was perfect to be employed by Cersei Lannister. By the end of the series, he was the sole bodyguard, magically suspended between life and death after being poisoned with manticore venom, having now vowed to be silent until all enemies of Cersei be defeated. Although Bjornsson did not join the cast ofGame Of Thrones until season 4, being the third actor to perform the role, he is generally considered the most popular iteration of the mountain.

Related: Game of Thrones: What The Mountain Dog’s Words Mean The Icelandic actor is also a professional strongman and former basketball player. Tomorrow, September 18, he will compete in Coresports Fight Night 3 in a boxing match against untested fighter Devon Larratt. To prepare for battle, Bjornsson worked to be even fitter than his Game Of Thrones role. On his Instagram, he shared some frankly mind-boggling shots of progress, even from the man who won the title of World’s Strongest Man in the 2018 competition. See images below: Click to view the original post. Click to view the original post. Click to view the original post. Hafr Jlus Bjrnsson has been dividing his time between sports and theater for some time now. In addition to hisGame Of Thronesrole, he has appeared in roles that utilize his massive mass asKickboxer: retaliation,Operation Ragnarok, andPharaoh’s war. He will also appear in the next film.The man of the Northalongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman.The man of the North is the last of acclaimedThe witch andLighthouse director Robert Eggers. Seeing these footage, it’s pretty clear what inspired HBO to bring Bjornsson to play The Mountain on Game Of Thrones. He’s more believable as an undead fantasy character than as a real man. Those interested in boxing should definitely consider watching this upcoming fight, as seeing the Mountain in motion will be a sight to behold. Next: Game Of Thrones: Every Character Who Fought The Mountain Source:Hafor Julius Bjornsson / Instagram Sex Education Season 3 ending explanation: are Otis and Maeve getting back together?

About the Author Brennan Klein

(83 published articles)

Brennan (he / him) is a senior screenwriter at Screen Rant and a millennial who knows more about ’80s slasher movies than he has the right to. A former host of the Attack of the Queerwolf podcast, Brennan has been writing and podcasting about pop culture (especially horror movies) for a decade. Brennan’s interests also include The Muppets, bubblegum pop from around the world, and reading (especially Jane Austen, Agatha Christie, Junji Ito’s manga, and magical realism novels). His favorite directors are Wes Craven and Pedro Almodvar. More from Brennan Klein

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/game-thrones-hafbor-julius-bjornsson-boxing-transformation-images/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos