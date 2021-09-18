Matthew Fox returns to TV at Peacock – The Hollywood Reporter





Matthew Fox returns to television more than a decade later Lost. Fox and Downton abbey former Joanne Froggatt will direct the cast for The last light, a limited series based on a novel by Alex Scarrow. The five-part thriller is slated to be shot in Prague; MGM International TV Productions produced in association with Viaplay from Nordic Entertainment Group. The last light focuses on petrochemical engineer Andy Nielson, his wife, Elena (Froggatt) and their two children. While on a business trip to the Middle East and separated from his family, Andy realizes that the world’s oil supply has been compromised, which threatens to plunge the company into chaos. As the situation deteriorates, each member of the family will sacrifice everything to find themselves, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. “The last light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a gripping family drama at its heart, ”said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Led by fan favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this vast international saga spans multiple continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, while being grounded in relevant and topical history. We can’t wait to share this with the Peacock audience. Fox is also an executive producer on the series, which will be his first television role since Lost completed his six seasons on ABC in 2010 (and his first acting role of any kind since the 2015 western Bone tomahawk). Patrick Massett and John Zinman (The blacklist, the Friday night lights) adapt Scarrow’s book and serve as showrunners; Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan) will direct and produce executive production; William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault and Peter Settman are also EPs. “This is a timely thriller about society’s dependence on oil and its devastating effects on our planet,” said Rola Bauer, president of MGM International Productions. “Diego Piasek, our development manager told me that Dennie had connected to this important message. Dennie is a talented, multi-genre director and her vision with Patrick and John has shaped an urgent message for our audience. We have started this journey with Sydney and now with all of our platform partners involved we are about to take this message to all corners of the world. ” Fox is replaced by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson. Froggatt is replaced by Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK and Principal Entertainment Los Angeles.

