



Williams is nominated for his work on the popular HBO series Lovecraft Country The end Michael k williams is nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, and his nephew is willing to accept it on his behalf if he wins, by Hollywood journalist. The point of sale reports that the nephew Dominique Dupont will accept the award for Best Supporting Actor if Williams wins for his role in Lovecraft Country. The acclaimed actor tragically passed away earlier this month, as leGrio Previously reported. Known for his roles in revered series like Thread, When they see us and more recently, Lovecraft On HBO, Williams was mourned by the world upon her passing, with many tributes from loved ones and frequent collaborators. While Williams has yet to win a coveted Emmy Award, it has been nominated four times. (Credit: Getty Images) One of his nominations stems from the production High in the system, a VICE documentary focused on Dupont. According to the official description, High in the system, embarks on a personal journey to expose the root of America’s mass incarceration crisis: the juvenile justice system. Dupont served more than 20 years in prison for murder. His sentence was eventually commuted by the former governor. Andrew Cuomo in 2017. Dupont recently opened up about the loss of Williams to the New York Post, and how much he played a role in his life. He shared with the point of sale, Michael was instrumental in helping me through the process of the prison experience. He worked very hard to be a mentor to me and encouraged me to stay focused on the important things. Michael K. Williams attends the February 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images) Williams Lovecraft Country co-stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan majors both wrote moving tributes to the late actor, leGrio previously reported. In Smolletts’ post, she explained how excited she was to celebrate with him at the Emmys. She wrote to her followers, Took awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can keep going without it here in its physical form. He was supposed to be here with us this week in LA for the Emmys. He was supposed to see how big Hunter is, we were going to dance, celebrate, cry. Instead, our brother was buried today. Maybe it’s selfish of me to want to keep this handsome man who came into my life and changed him forever Have you subscribed to leGrios podcast Dear Culture? Download our latest episodes now!

