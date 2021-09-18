Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway to host a motor show





SEVEN. 25 TONNERRE CRUISE. The Miamisburg Merchants Association will be hosting the Thunder-Cruise on September 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and will take place on Main Street in Miamisburg. SEVEN. 25 ERWIN 18TH ANNUAL AUTO SHOW. This local auto show will be held September 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2775 S. County Road in Troy. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m. Twenty trophies will be awarded and scoreboard plaques will also be awarded. The event will also feature a live DJ, food, refreshments, door prizes and a 50/50 draw. All profits are donated to local charities. Legend The premier Patriot Salute car show at Dayton VA Medical Center on Saturday, September 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby SEVEN. 26 KETTERING CRUISE-IN AMERICAN LEGION POST 598. The next Kettering American Legion Post 598 cruise through the park will be on Sunday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5700 Kentshire Drive. Free entry. The event is open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors, racing boats and more. For more information, call 937-433-9327. SEVEN. 26 30TH ANNUAL VW, PORSCHE AND AUDI AUTO SHOW. This event will take place on September 26 at Germania Park, 3529 Kemper Road in Cincinnati. Doors open at 9 a.m. and awards ceremony at 3 p.m. OCT. 2 DFC AUTO SHOW. Dayton 1st Church will be holding a car show on October 2 from 10 am to 3 pm at 7031 N. Main St. in Dayton. The registration fee is $ 10. Dashboard plaques will be awarded to the first 50 registrations. Free entry for spectators. Food and drink will be available for purchase. This event is family-friendly. OCT. 2 CLASSIC AUTO SHOW IN TRENTON. A classic car show will take place during the City of Trentons Fall Fest 2021 on Saturday, October 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. To register, contact Sharon Leichman at [email protected] or 513-988-6304 ext. 150. Trophies, door prizes and scoreboard plaques will be awarded. The Fall Fest will also include vendors, food trucks, games, and fireworks. OCT. ten AUTUMN FESTIVAL CRUISE AT. The First Fall Festival and Cruise In will be held at the First Baptist Kettering at 3939 Swigart Road in Dayton on October 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. The show is open to all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles. The event will also feature a pumpkin patch, hay rides, music, food trucks, inflatables and games. For more information call 937-429-1671 or visit fbcettering.org/events. Legend The premier Patriot Salute car show at Dayton VA Medical Center on Saturday, September 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby OCT. ten MYHEROES AUTO EXHIBITION. This annual auto show returns on October 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway. Renamed the myheroes Car Show in recognition of the myheroes program, honoring those who serve our community and our country. Enjoy a day of great cars, food trucks and cold drinks, plus live shows from New Frontiers. New location adjacent to the track. Free entry for spectators and free parking in the north and west parking lots. Participants must register to participate and qualify for the prizes. Myheroes members can register for free. Advance registration is $ 10 and $ 15 on the day of the event. OCT. 16 16TH ANNUAL ONE-PIECE AUTO SCHOOL EXHIBITION. The The Clark County Retired Teachers Association will be holding their car show on October 16 at the prairie across from Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Road in Yellow Springs. Registration takes place from 10 a.m. to noon; the entry fee is $ 10 with dashboard plates going to the first 125 cars registered. At 3:30 p.m., more than 50 prizes will be awarded, plus the Best of Show. Activities include a 50/50 raffle, free draws for each registrant, a silent auction and $ 1 draws. DJ Dick Ryman will provide music and Youngs Food Wagon will sell food in addition to their Jersey Dairy across the street. The public is welcomed with free admission. All proceeds go towards the upkeep of the Advance One Room School on New Carlisle Pike. For more information: http://www.CCRTAOhio.com

