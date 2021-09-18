Threat Actor unveils login credentials for around 500,000 Fortinet VPN accounts

The threat actor has disclosed around 500,000 Fortinet VPN login credentials that have allegedly been stolen from 87,000 vulnerable devices since 2019.

Identified as “Orange,” the hacker was initially a member of the Babuk ransomware operation, but split up to form another cybercrime company, the RAMP Hack Forum. Its former Babuk ransomware group attempted to extort $ 4 million from the Washington DC Metropolitan Police in May this year.

The malicious actor is also believed to be a member of the GROOVE ransomware operation.

According to the hacker, the exploited VPN vulnerability was already fixed, but the credentials were still valid. Various sources have confirmed the validity of some compromised VPN accounts. Grooveransomware gang also listed credentials leaked on their data leak site.

Cyber ​​security experts believed the hacker freely posted the login credentials to promote the RAMP hacking forum.

Leaked Fortinet VPN Accounts Are Valid

Fortinet has acknowledged the data breach, which it claims occurred between May 2019 and June 2021.

Fortinet is aware that a malicious actor has leaked SSL-VPN credentials to access FortiGate’s SSL-VPN devices, the company said. Credentials were obtained from systems that have not yet implemented the patch update provided in May 2019. Since May 2019, Fortinet has continuously communicated with its customers urging them to implement mitigation measures, including corporate blog posts in August 2019, July 2020, April 2021 and June 2021.

Beeping computeranalyzed the fileand confirmed that the IP addresses were from valid Fortinet VPN servers. The source from the tech websites also confirmed that some of the leaked Fortinet VPN accounts were valid. The Threat Intelligence SocietyAdvanced intelalso checked VPN accounts and found that 2,959 out of 12,856 devices were located in the United States.

Vulnerability remains a problem after more than two years

Cyber ​​security experts believed hackers exploited the Fortinet CVE 2018-13379 vulnerability to harvest the leaked Fortinet credentials.

Described as a path traversal vulnerability in the Fortinets FortiOS SSL VPN web portal, the vulnerability allows an unauthenticated attacker to read arbitrary files, including the sessions file.

Worse yet, Fortinet stored login credentials in plain text format. Although Fortinet fixed this vulnerability in May 2019, many VPN devices have not implemented the patch. Likewise, affected customers may have already been compromised before applying the fix.

A continuing challenge for many businesses is the lack of complete and accurate inventory of all of their assets, says Jamie Lewis, Venture Partner, Rain capital. IT professionals, CISOs and BISOs do not have the means or the capacity to understand their environment in real time to perform risk assessments.

The flaw was among the most exploited vulnerabilities in 2020, according to aadvisory members of Five Eyes in the US, UK and Australia.

Threat actors exploited the vulnerability to execute ransomware attacks

Likewise, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has regularly exploited the loophole in its cyberespionage campaign, according to ajoint cybersecurity councilby the United States and the United Kingdom.

Compromised VPN accounts are among the most popular initial access methods for ransomware operators. Threat actors buy them to reduce the effort required to deploy ransomware on their victims’ networks.

Fortinet recommends that its customers implement both the fix and reset their VPN account passwords to avoid further compromises.

A list of IP addresses associated with compromised VPN accounts isavailable on GitHub. The details have been emptied of any sensitive information. Fortinet customers should check if their IP addresses are on the list and take the necessary steps to secure their VPN accounts.

As businesses and users begin to adopt passwordless authentication methods such as phone as token and FIDO2 for customer portals and Single Sign-On (SSO) and corporate applications, vulnerabilities still exist in entire categories of cases such as third-party sites, VPN (Virtual Private Network) and VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure), all of which are particularly vulnerable in the current WFH explosion, noted Rajiv Pimplaskar, CRO , Veridium.