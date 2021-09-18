Entertainment
Threat Actor unveils login credentials for around 500,000 Fortinet VPN accounts
The threat actor has disclosed around 500,000 Fortinet VPN login credentials that have allegedly been stolen from 87,000 vulnerable devices since 2019.
Identified as “Orange,” the hacker was initially a member of the Babuk ransomware operation, but split up to form another cybercrime company, the RAMP Hack Forum. Its former Babuk ransomware group attempted to extort $ 4 million from the Washington DC Metropolitan Police in May this year.
The malicious actor is also believed to be a member of the GROOVE ransomware operation.
According to the hacker, the exploited VPN vulnerability was already fixed, but the credentials were still valid. Various sources have confirmed the validity of some compromised VPN accounts. Grooveransomware gang also listed credentials leaked on their data leak site.
Cyber security experts believed the hacker freely posted the login credentials to promote the RAMP hacking forum.
Leaked Fortinet VPN Accounts Are Valid
Fortinet has acknowledged the data breach, which it claims occurred between May 2019 and June 2021.
Fortinet is aware that a malicious actor has leaked SSL-VPN credentials to access FortiGate’s SSL-VPN devices, the company said. Credentials were obtained from systems that have not yet implemented the patch update provided in May 2019. Since May 2019, Fortinet has continuously communicated with its customers urging them to implement mitigation measures, including corporate blog posts in August 2019, July 2020, April 2021 and June 2021.
Beeping computeranalyzed the fileand confirmed that the IP addresses were from valid Fortinet VPN servers. The source from the tech websites also confirmed that some of the leaked Fortinet VPN accounts were valid. The Threat Intelligence SocietyAdvanced intelalso checked VPN accounts and found that 2,959 out of 12,856 devices were located in the United States.
Vulnerability remains a problem after more than two years
Cyber security experts believed hackers exploited the Fortinet CVE 2018-13379 vulnerability to harvest the leaked Fortinet credentials.
Described as a path traversal vulnerability in the Fortinets FortiOS SSL VPN web portal, the vulnerability allows an unauthenticated attacker to read arbitrary files, including the sessions file.
Worse yet, Fortinet stored login credentials in plain text format. Although Fortinet fixed this vulnerability in May 2019, many VPN devices have not implemented the patch. Likewise, affected customers may have already been compromised before applying the fix.
A continuing challenge for many businesses is the lack of complete and accurate inventory of all of their assets, says Jamie Lewis, Venture Partner, Rain capital. IT professionals, CISOs and BISOs do not have the means or the capacity to understand their environment in real time to perform risk assessments.
The flaw was among the most exploited vulnerabilities in 2020, according to aadvisory members of Five Eyes in the US, UK and Australia.
Threat actors exploited the vulnerability to execute ransomware attacks
Likewise, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has regularly exploited the loophole in its cyberespionage campaign, according to ajoint cybersecurity councilby the United States and the United Kingdom.
Compromised VPN accounts are among the most popular initial access methods for ransomware operators. Threat actors buy them to reduce the effort required to deploy ransomware on their victims’ networks.
Fortinet recommends that its customers implement both the fix and reset their VPN account passwords to avoid further compromises.
A list of IP addresses associated with compromised VPN accounts isavailable on GitHub. The details have been emptied of any sensitive information. Fortinet customers should check if their IP addresses are on the list and take the necessary steps to secure their VPN accounts.
As businesses and users begin to adopt passwordless authentication methods such as phone as token and FIDO2 for customer portals and Single Sign-On (SSO) and corporate applications, vulnerabilities still exist in entire categories of cases such as third-party sites, VPN (Virtual Private Network) and VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure), all of which are particularly vulnerable in the current WFH explosion, noted Rajiv Pimplaskar, CRO , Veridium.
Sources
2/ https://www.cpomagazine.com/cyber-security/threat-actor-leaks-login-credentials-of-about-500000-fortinet-vpn-accounts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]