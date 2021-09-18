Black hair, red carpet: how the search for representation is reshaping beauty in Hollywood and beyond

The expanse of black beauty on the red carpet in recent years has felt particularly powerful. Progress has been slow to be made. It was in 2015 when April reign tweeted #OscarsSoWhite, they asked to touch my hair, launching a soon to be viral hashtag that would center the conversation on racial disparities rampant in the industry; at this award ceremony, Giuliana Rancics uncolored comments on zendayaThe false locations have further reinforced the need to tackle the lingering negative stigmas surrounding black beauty. Six years later, following a nationwide racial calculation, he made Oscar’s latest balayage look like a golden curly bun on Day two, Viola Daviss voluminous frohawk, cornrows on Thomas tiarafeel like some kind of celebration: for our collective perseverance, for talent on and off screen, for the extent of beauty that hasn’t always had its place in the limelight.

Growing up in the suburbs of the East Coast in the 2000s, twice-weekly hair-loosening appointments were part of my teenage routine. As I sat with a familiar burn that seemed to penetrate deep into my follicles, I thought to myself, beauty is painful. I was a military kid, constantly on the move, and just wanted to fit in. It was the easiest way to avoid questions from my classmates about why my hair looked different. It helped me avoid the sense of violation that came when curious hands closed over my face, the question Can I touch your hair? barely falling from the person’s lips as if the sound of his own voice was the only permission needed to touch something that was unmistakably mine. The straight hair also helped mimic all of those red carpet-inspired styles on the pages of my favorite magazines. I’ve never seen hair that looked like mine praised for its elegance or glamor, so for me that meant conforming to this distorted idea of ​​beauty. I also wanted to be beautiful.

It was passed on to us, this idea that we had to look a certain way to get a job, to fit the white standard, to be presentable, so we started to change who we were, says the hairstylist. Jamika Wilson, who this year became the first black woman (with Mia Neal) to win the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyle, for Black background Ma Raineys. Davis, who plays the blues icon in the film, is a longtime Wilsons client; the two were together in 2012 when the actor decided to kiss his natural hair for that year. I had no idea she was really going to wear her hair short; I made a wig anyway, Wilson recalls. I wanted her to be comfortable with the decision she decided to make. But after the makeup was done and Davis slipped the wig off, it just wasn’t right. This was not the case. Wilson remembers the revered Davisa woman for her ability to take on so many different roles looking at herself in the mirror and deciding to be herself. She said, okay, I’ll go au naturel. And that was the best decision. The Best Actress contestant faced the cameras with her Afro, tinted with warm copper to complement an emerald gown Vera Wang. The reverberation was immediate.

There’s no way to definitively tell the story of black hair on the red carpet. Dated of Blown away by the winds Hattie McDaniel in 1940white gardenias pinned in her hair While she became the first black actress to win an Oscar, at an awards ceremony held at a separate hotel in Los Angeles, such style cues have always represented something greater. At first, the dominant techniques, be it pressing and curls, relaxers, weaves or wigs, reflected the message that being glamorous meant conforming. From the 1960s, the Black Is Beautiful movement repositioned Afro as a marker of pride and an act of resistance. Even still, the arrival of a new generation of empowered artists and their hairstylists over the past decade has changed the narrative further. In Hollywood, there was always this idea that in order for hair to be considered beautiful, it had to be long and, ideally, straight or wavy. Hairstyles that Lupita Nyongo and I collaborate on, [with her] constantly wearing her hair short, eclipses that, says Vernon Francois, stylist and educator with a hair care line focused on curls. In the run-up to the 2014 Nyongos Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, the 12 years of slavery newcomer has established himself as a force on the red carpet, both for hair and fashion. The duo creatively demonstrated the versatility of an Afro short through dramatic parts, sculptural shapes and a diamond encrusted headband.

A huge misconception is that our hair doesn’t have the same styling options as straight wavy hair. This is a big lie. The things you can do with our endless texture, says the hairstylist Naivasha, whose red carpet patrons include Tracee Ellis Ross, Storm Reid, and Alicia Keys. Naivasha credits her own self-esteem movement with the direction of her work (and her beauty brand, Curl Queen). It wasn’t until I started to delve deep into who I am and understand where I’m from, my history, my ancestors that I started to really share my own texture and love and encourage people to other women to embrace theirs, she said, describing a new intentionality. I was determined to really push the boundaries. I wanted the world to see what our hair can do and how gorgeous our curls, waves, folds and edges can be.

As more celebrities kiss their textured hair for the world to see, the damaging story of the erasure is slowly unraveling. The same is true of the distorted sense of self in many black women, as society grapples with our basic right to to be. The ripple effect of celebrities cradling the true texture of their hair in hyper visible moments like a red carpet can really help other people come out of their fear and take heart with such confidence. It’s breathtaking, says François. Likewise, Naivasha was also determined to showcase looks that she says have historically missed the rug, most notably the huge, gorgeous and gorgeous Afro she created for the 2017 Emmy nominee. Uzo Aduba. When she said yes, my soul turned because I felt like it was a rebellion at the time, recalls Naivasha.