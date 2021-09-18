Emmy predictions 2021: Best film / limited series actor is wide open

At Gold Derby, we pride ourselves on being able to predict who will win the award races, or at least be able to narrow them down. But this year’s Emmy competition for Best Limited Film / Actor is one of the few cases where literally any of the nominees could win. Of course, sometimes we think we have a reduced run and that Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Primal” is causing an upheaval, but in this case I wouldn’t consider any of the five nominees upset. Let me break down why.

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Why he could win: He stars in the most nominated movie or limited series of the year with 23 bids. This includes strong recognition from the Actors branch, which also named Elizabeth olsen and Catherine hahn. It doesn’t hurt that Bettany also stars in one of the nominees for Best TV Movie, “Uncle Frank” (which lost at the Creative Arts Awards to “Christmas on the Square”).

Why he might not: “WandaVision” didn’t do as well as we thought it would at the Creative Arts Awards given its top sci-fi production values. The series also lacks snobbish appeal: will voters give top honors to an actor playing an android in a Marvel superhero spin-off? Granted, another superhero drama dominated last year’s Emmys, “Watchmen,” but this series was also an allegory about racism in America. “WandaVision” doesn’t have such lofty historical themes, so voters may think it’s too light.

Hugh Grant, “The Defeat”

Why he could win: He gives a showy, counter-type performance as a sinister and deceptive medic in the midst of a murder mystery. He was nominated for a similar performance in “A Very English Scandal” two years ago, but didn’t win, so voters might consider him due for the award.

Why he might not: Emmy voters overwhelmingly rejected “The Undoing,” naming it only for Grant’s performance and production design. Marc Ruffalo managed to win this award last year despite being the only nomination for “I know this to be true”, but this kind of result is rare, although clearly not impossible.

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Why he could win: She’s a leading movie star who plays an emotionally turbulent biographical role as a reigning fashion designer, who has faced romantic and professional woes and ultimately succumbed to AIDS. And like Grant, he’s already been nominated for an Emmy in that category for “Fargo,” plus one for narrating “Highlands: Scotland’s Wild Heart” and a fourth time as a guest on “ER”. On paper, that should be catnip for voters.

Why he might not: Reviews for “Halston” have been mixed, as has the show’s reception by Emmy voters, who nominated him in four craft categories in addition to McGregor’s nomination. So that’s something he also has in common with Grant: Voters weren’t that excited about his show as a whole.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Why he could win: He is the face of “Hamilton” as a songwriter and songwriter in addition to playing the title role. Also, the branch of actors love Disney + production, giving it seven nominations for the performance (more than any other movie or limited series), so it would be a good opportunity to recognize Miranda’s overall achievement.

Why he might not: He lost to his co-star Leslie Odom Jr. when they faced off against the Tonys, so it could very well happen again. Additionally, voters may feel ambivalent about the reward of actors who have already competed for the Tonys for those same performances.

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Why he could win: As mentioned above, he’s already beaten Miranda to the Tonys, and the acting branch of the TV academy has crammed the nominations onto the cast of the set. Plus, he’s just received two Oscar nominations for his work in the movie “One Night in Miami”, so the industry’s enthusiasm for him is at its height.

Why he might not: Also as mentioned above, he faces off against the actor playing the main character who also wrote and composed the musical. And will voters want to give him an Emmy for the same performance he won a Tony for?

So there are good reasons to predict each nominee and also good reasons not to. But what do our chances say? Based on the combined predictions of thousands of our users, it looks like a two-way street. Bettany has the advantage with a rating of 7/2 and the support of the majority of expert journalists we interviewed. Grant is right behind with an 18/5 rating and the backing of most Gold Derby editors who predict rewards all year round. Grant also has the most support from the top 24 users who had the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmys. But Bettany is tipped to win by most of the Top 24 All-Star prediction scorers over the past two years.

Every candidate has the support of someone in our best prediction groups. So which way are you leaning? Do you think this race is sharper than me? If so, would you mind if I copy your homework before Sunday night?

