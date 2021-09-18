In memory of Ben Best, co-creator of “Eastbound & Down”, actor, writer, musician and North Carolinian

Through Daniel Coston

September 17, 2021 (updated)

On Sunday, September 12, Rough House Pictures announced that Benjamin Terrell Best, a Charlotte mainstay and North Carolina-born writer, actor and musician, had passed away just a day before his 47th birthday.

For many who knew Best, he was the most magnetic guy in the room; the one that attracted everyone. With effortless vibe and swagger, he turned an ordinary night into an event, just by being there. This was the guy you see and think, is he a rock star or a movie star? And then you find out he was both.

Best grew up in High Point, North Carolina, playing music and dreaming of making movies from an early age. He found himself in the midst of a remarkable class of emerging talent at the North Carolina School of the Arts that included Jody Hill and Danny McBride, with whom he would later co-create the HBO series, East and down. Best also met another Arts graduate, Chris Walldorf, with whom he formed the Pyramid group in 1997 with Tyler Baum.

Pyramid was a form-shifting project, creating music that was both dark and ambient. It is no coincidence that a large part of the group, including Walldorf, continues to create soundtrack music to this day. The group collaborated with musicians from Charlotte in 2004 at the Neighborhood Theater, when Pyramid, the Houston Brothers, and Sea Of Cortez joined forces to play each other songs, providing a glimpse into what Charlotte’s music scene had to offer.

Many outside of Charlotte first discovered Best and Pyramid through the 2006 film, The fist way. With Pyramid providing the soundtrack, Best co-wrote the film and performed Chuck the truck Wallace, a television actor with a character similar to Chuck Norris. For those who knew him, Best was iconic – you couldn’t hang out with Chuck Norris, but hanging out with Best was always a memorable experience.

Best traveled back and forth between Charlotte and Hollywood. He appeared in Super bad, Observe and report, What happensin Vegas, and Land of the lost. However, it was his work on East and down, and his portrayal of bartender Clegg that brought him fame. Seeing him on TV and in the movies seemed like the culmination of something many who knew him had expected.

RIP Ben Best. I remember seeing him as Chuck The Truck in Foot Fist Way and thinking I had to work with this man. I am honored to have had work with him, and more so, to have been able to spend time with him and just be in his company. Watch Foot Fist Way today and enjoy its genius. Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 12, 2021

After co-writing the 2011 film, Your Highness, Better get away from Hollywood, East and down, of all. He returned to North Carolina and started what has perhaps been his best role: father of his daughter, Harper Courtney Best.

North Carolina artist and Best friend Scott Nurkin said in a tribute that he has the most annoying quality of being the funniest guy in the room. He was a good son, a loving brother, the funniest uncle ever, and a loyal friend. We all want to spend more time with him and we know he will live through legendary stories and laughs.

Many of us who knew Best took to social media to express our sadness and memories. We all shared his life and what he meant to us. Our legacy extends beyond life in what we create, both in art, and the life of which we improve. Best cared deeply for his friends and family, and he cultivated us as much as we cultivated him. Ben Best was there and will always be there. In our stories, in our memories and in our hearts.

Sunday, September 19, 2021 from From 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Snug Harbor will celebrate the life of Benjamin Terrell Best by sharing stories and memories with the community.

