



HOLLYWOOD, CA Now’s the time of year to think about picking up a pumpkin or two near Hollywood, whether your search for the best takes you to the plots and fields or your local grocery store.

In some areas, however, experts fear that heavy summer rains have increased the likelihood of a plague affecting many vegetables, including pumpkins, thus hurting prospects for the pumpkin harvest this fall. California is one of the top pumpkin producers in the United States, with approximately 4,386 acres harvested in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture census. The state ranked sixth for most acres harvested in 2017.

The USDA says six states, Illinois, California, Indiana, Michigan, Virginia and Texas, are responsible for 40 percent of the acres of pumpkins harvested. Together, they produce on average between 4,700 and 5,600 acres of pumpkins per year, according to the USDA. More recently, Illinois tops the list of Pumpkin producing states, harvesting about 10,900 acres in 2019. The remaining top six states all average between 4,700 and 5,600 acres per year.

Four other states, Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania account for an additional 20 percent of the pumpkins harvested in the country, meaning the top 10 pumpkin-producing states provide more than 60 percent of the pumpkin harvest. the country’s pumpkin production. Burn problems

Phytophthora blight is a fungus that has appeared earlier than usual in the states that produce the most pumpkins, Mohammad Babadoost, professor of plant pathology at the University of Illinois, told Harvest Public Media in July. Heavy rains in late June and early July caused the fungus to appear earlier than expected in Morton, Ill., A village that produces more than 90 percent of the canned pumpkin in the world.

“After mid-August, or towards the end of the season in September, it’s not that bad,” Babadoost said. “But this year, in the first week of July, it’s too much.” It is not yet known whether the fungus will reduce the number of pumpkins produced in 2021. But Babadoost told Patch in an emailed statement that he “still sees a Phytophthora infection on pumpkins and other cucurbits (squash plants). “. Editor’s Note: This article was automatically generated using data from the United States Department of Agriculture Census. Please report any errors or other comments to [email protected]

