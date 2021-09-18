Baazi: The pot Guru Dutt who made Dev Anand, SD Burman and Sahir Ludhianvi the stars | Bollywood rewind





In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week, we’re revisiting the 1951 version of Baazi.

If you grew up knowing a lot about Hindi cinema, there’s a good chance you were familiar with the cult of Dev Anand. The star’s mythical charm made women weaken to their knees as he glided majestically across the big screen. But what is the movie that made Dev Anand such a star? In Dev Anand’s own words, this film was Baazi, released in 195 by Guru Dutt. It was with Baazi that Dev Anand “saw what fame was – in terms of adulation and following the fans.” The 1951 film was the legendary Guru Dutt’s debut film and also starred composer SD Burman and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. Balraj Sahni, who later became one of the most accomplished actors in Indian cinema, was hired to write the film and delivered a film that introduced a new narrative and a new style. Over the years, they’ve become tropes, but that’s a story for another day. Dev Anand plays the morally ambiguous hero in Baazi. It is well known that Dev Anand and Guru Dutt shared a deep friendship and vowed to support each other in the world of showbiz, even before making a name for themselves. Baazi, in its literal terms, means a bet and it was Dev betting on Dutt. When Dev launched Navketan Films with Chetan Anand’s Afsar, the film didn’t perform as expected. So Dev took his chance and gave Dutt the reins of his next Baazi – the film that would determine the future of Navketan Films. Baazi hit the nail on the head and changed the fate of everyone associated with the film. The film began the sub-genre known as “Bombay Noir” where the city was almost a character. The genre was later developed into films like CID, Taxi Driver. Along with Geeta Bali and Kalpana Karthik, Baazi could very well be called a boilermaker. With a luscious story that has mystery and intrigue, a love triangle, murder, investigation, and an innocent hero who isn’t so innocent otherwise – Baazi checks all the boxes for popular tropes a hindi masala movie. It was the movie that started the trend that others quickly followed. Baazi plays Dev Madan, a morally ambiguous man who isn’t afraid to gamble for money but he only does it for his own sake. “Bimaar behen ka ilaaj.” He loves a caring doctor who treats the poor for free and keeps his distance from the flirtatious Leena (played by Geeta Bali) who calls him a “Anari” to be a little too naive. The plot of the film is simple. Madan works for a man named ‘Maalik’ who runs a gambling den but the boss leads a double life. When Madan learns the same, Maalik wants him removed from the board. Of course, there is a plot about the love of Madan and Maalik’s righteous daughter. And the seductress Leena, who constantly drags Madan into the lion’s den. As Madan grapples with the dilemma of choosing the moral or the immoral path, Leena’s ‘Tadbeer se bigdi hui taqdeer bana le’ pushes him towards the latter because in Baazi’s world no one is so lucky with the cards as Madan. Reinforced with confidence, Madan bet on himself when he heard “Apne pe bharosa hai toh ek daanv laga le”. Although this track is probably the most popular song in the film, Baazi’s music was a game-changer in the 1950s. SD Burman and Sahir Ludhianvi made a golden partnership with it. ‘Sharmaaye Kaahe Ghabraaye Kaahe’, ‘Aaj Ki Raat Piya’, among other songs, gave Baazi memorable music. Baazi changed the fate of Dev Anand, Guru Dutt, Sahir Ludhianvi, SD Burman. Baazi also started the era of Guru Dutt. The filmmaker, who in his later works explored different facets of existentialism, was as mainstream as it gets with Baazi. And while his themes may have narrowed down in his later works, his style of directing is pretty typical from the get-go. The crisp shadows, the crisp dialogue, the celebration of love and the wickedness of temptation, Baazi has it all. Watching Baazi in 2021 wouldn’t make you miss the 1950s, but it’s obvious that with hits like Baazi, Bollywood got its “form” structure that has since evolved. Bollywood rewind | Saal Baad bees | Dosti | Mughal-e-Azam | Mother India | Anari | Chaudhvin Ka Chand | Boot Polish | Make Bigha Zamin | Devdas | Baiju Bawra | Shree 420 | Pyasa | CID | Madhumati | Naya Daur | Awara | Sharada | Do Aankhen Barah Haath | Bandini | Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam Baazi is broadcast on YouTube, MXPlayer, ShemarooMe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/baazi-guru-dutt-dev-anand-sd-burman-sahir-ludhianvi-bollywood-rewind-7512490/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos