Instagram Beats users agree with onboarding feature – The Hollywood Reporter





Instagram has defeated users who claim their onboarding feature flouts copyright laws by allowing third-party websites to display unlicensed videos and images. In May, two photographers sued Instagram on behalf of users who uploaded content to the app that was then embedded elsewhere without permission. Alexis Hunley and Matthew Brauer argue that Instagram’s embed feature allows third parties to post content without authorizing it, and therefore the app is secondarily responsible for activating their copyright infringement. Instagram filed a motion in July to dismiss the complaint, arguing that because the embedding “is not a direct violation of copyright,” no one can be secondarily responsible for its activation. The social media app argued that not only do users agree to terms of service which give Instagram “a non-exclusive license to reproduce and publicly display content that the user uploads and posts to their account”, but the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals established a “server test” whereby a company can only be held liable for copyright infringement if it “hosts and transmits” the material. Instagram claims that it hosts and transmits the content but cannot be held responsible for direct copyright infringement because it has a license – and, because the third parties who embed the posts cannot be held responsible in As part of the server test, Instagram cannot be responsible for activating it either. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer allowed the motion on Friday, in line with Instagram’s arguments regarding the server test set out in Perfect 10 vs. Amazon.com, but will give photographers the option to modify their complaint. “If a website publisher does not ‘store’ an image or video in the proper sense, the website publisher is not ‘providing a copy’ of the image or video and therefore does not infringe the right exclusive display of the copyright owner, ”Breyer writes in the order, which is embedded below. “Under Perfect 10, third parties do not infringe the exclusive display rights of Instagram users. Because they don’t store the images and videos, they don’t “repair” the copyrighted work into a “tangible medium”. Therefore, when they integrate the images and videos, they do not display “copies” of the copyrighted work. “ Breyer continues, “In Hunley’s opinion, the Ninth Circuit server test misinterprets copyright law. Hunley is free to make this argument to the Ninth Circuit and to the Supreme Court. But this Court is not free to artificially restrict or set aside a binding precedent. “

