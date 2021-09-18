Lady Gagas Dog Walker opens up about being shot and recovering – The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer sat down for his first TV interview to explain what happened that tragic night when he was shot in a robbery when two of the singer’s French Bulldogs were stolen and how he is recovering now.

Fischer, who had walked the musician’s French Bulldogs for six years, spoke with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King on Friday and admitted that since filming “some days are great, some weeks are not”. During the shoot, Fischer and King returned to the Hollywood neighborhood where the attack occurred, where Fisher recounted the events of that night. “The car came in basically, at an angle,” he recalls. “There was no doubt in my head that they were stopping for me.”

He continued, “I was scared. I was sick. I had a feeling when they came in, pointed the gun at me, that I was going to get shot eventually. In my head I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m not fighting for these dogs.’ “

In video captured by a doorbell camera of a house on the street, he can be heard shouting: “Oh my God! I was shot! and “Help me!” I’m bleeding from my chest!

Fischer told King he was shot and the bullet entered over his collarbone and came out under his shoulder blade because he was looking for the dogs at the time. “It pierced my lung,” he revealed.

He remembers being on the operating table in the hospital and seeing a team of eight or nine people working to help him. “When they put in the chest tube, all of a sudden all that blood squirted on the doctor next to me. Everyone’s faces fell. I heard my blood pressure drop. I looked at the machine. People in the ER that I saw that night told me they didn’t think I was going to survive that night. He revealed that doctors had to remove an upper third and a lower part of Fischer’s lung.

While not sure if he was targeted because of the expensive dog breed or because the animals belonged to the singer, Fischer said he would be “very surprised” if his attackers knew Lady Gaga was the one. owner. “The only thing I noticed in Los Angeles walking the dogs was people saying outside of cars, ‘How much are these dogs worth? ” How many are they? Can I buy them? ‘ This part was always surprising – the vision of a dog as a commodity, ”he shared.

The two French Bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga were finally returned, with the singer offering a reward of $ 500,000 for the stolen dogs. Lady Gaga posted a heartfelt message after Fischer’s attack on Instagram writing: “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You are forever a hero.

Speaking of Lady Gaga, Fischer praised the singer for the way she has helped her since the incident. “She has been a friend to me,” he said. “After my assault, my family was evacuated by plane and trauma therapists were sent to me by plane. I stayed at her home for months as friends comforted me and security was around me.

King asked why Fischer had a GoFundMe page instead of receiving financial aid from the singer. He replied, “LG ​​is strongly supporting my journey at the moment. I think it’s hard for people to understand why someone would go about it this way. I grew up a Catholic in the Jesuit faith and there is something about giving up your resources, giving up your possessions and contributing to society. So, I know that doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but she totally understands.

Commenting on how he is now, Fischer said, “I feel good about my life. I’m in a good space mentally because I’ve done the job of embracing that part of myself. He added that he will soon be attending a trauma retreat to hear more grief stories and share his experience.

Multiple arrests were made in April after the robbery, with police confirming that detectives did not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because the dogs were Gaga’s, but because of the great value of the breed.

Watch Fischer’s interview below.