Laying on the gilding: what’s next for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

He’s probably the last of the old-fashioned Bollywood movie moguls. As screens get smaller, stories more complex, and viewers sparse and harder to please, India may never have another filmmaker in the vein of 58-year-old Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Already, by the time Bhansali made a splash with his second film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, in 1999, it had been a while since Bollywood had seen its kind of extravagance and opulence. As he completes 25 years in the Hindi film industry, history remains his muse. Bhansalis’ tenth film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, slated for release this year, is the story of a powerful underworld-linked brothel owner in 1960s Mumbai. The filmmaker is also working on the first web series, Heeramandi, on Netflix, which tells the story of three generations of courtesans in Lahore before independence.

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heeramandi could have been steps in a new direction. But it wouldn’t be Bhansali. And that’s what makes him an exception in the Hindi film industry: Bhansali makes the movies he wants to make. Its benchmarks aren’t what Gen Z wants, what millennials crave, or current movie trends; her inspiration comes from directors like K Asif and Guru Dutt, films like Pakeezah and actresses like Meena Kumari.

Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Bhansalis’ debut film, was an exception to most of his rules and didn’t work for audiences, but in most of his other works he ticked the same boxes: big stars , lyrical grandeur, obsessive detail in the costume and art departments, memorable music and dazzling dance sequences.

His sensibility is old, so his films almost necessarily have to take place in the past: Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; 2002) is based on the classic Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyays 1917 novel of the same name; Bajirao Mastani (Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh; 2015) talks about an 18th century Peshwa and the woman he loves; Padmaavat (Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh; 2018) is a 13th century story about a Rajput queen.

Even the legends that have been built around Bhansali are reminiscent of a world long gone. He is believed to have used more than 1 lakh of stained glass in the decor of the house of Paros in Devdas, at a cost of 3 crores. The Aaina Mahal at Bajirao Mastani was believed to be made up of 20,000 mirrors from Jaipur. If it reminds of anything, it is the great K Asif and Mughal-e-Azam; legend has it that the setting for the sheesh mahal in this film took two years to build and was made up of thousands of pieces of glass imported from Belgium.

Checking the same boxes as before, Gangubai Kathiawadi looks simply succulent. The trailer is lit by again brilliantly used lamps, lots of white sarees, crisp makeup, and pretty faces (Alia Bhatt stars). Heeramandi also seems to have an opulent budget; there is already talk of exorbitant scenery that would recreate Lahore before independence in Mumbai.

But is there a lot of audience for this sort of thing today? Is he pushing him with Baiju Bawra, a film in the works that is a new tragi-romance in a royal setting? Ranbir Kapoor reportedly turned down the lead, saying the project would have limited appeal.

The truth is, no one in the industry would likely have the nerve, or the inclination, to try to remake the 1952 hit Bharat Bhushan-Meena Kumari, which takes place during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar. Or try Heeramandi as an ambitious, grandiose and global work.

Would this very firmness be the most skilful evolution? If Game of Thrones has proven anything, it’s that entertainment is no longer the domain of the big screen. If Bhansali can make his brand of opulence work on a streaming platform, who knows? Maybe the movie mogul will become the streaming sultan.