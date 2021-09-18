Entertainment
“Everybodys Talking About Jamie” Depicts a Touching Story of Becoming a Drag Queen
More than two and a half years ago, British actor Max Harwood was a second year student at a London drama school when, at the insistence of one of his good friends, he decided to audition for the title role in Everybodys Talking About Jamie, the film adaptation of the Olivier-nominated coming-of-age musical, which arrives Friday on Prime Video.
Although he does not have an agent or professional acting experience, Harwoods initially recorded a self-recorded audition in which he introduced himself and told a story about how he and his sister got together. ‘dressed as Rizzo and Danny from Grease, respectively, and performed mini-musicals. for their grandmother in their living room stood out in a sea of more than 3,500 young hopefuls. And after a grueling months-long audition process that included singing, dancing and dragging, Harwood was cast for the lead role as a teenager who dreams of escaping the confines of his blue collar English town. to become a drag queen.
Adapted from Jenny Popplewells’ 2011 television documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, which focuses on a boy named Jamie Campbell in a small former mining town in England, the film adaptation is directed by Jonathan Butterell and written by Tom MacRae, with music composed by Dan Gillespie sells three of the creators of the musical. (Anne Dudley is also credited alongside Sells for the score.)
