“Everybodys Talking About Jamie” Depicts a Touching Story of Becoming a Drag Queen

More than two and a half years ago, British actor Max Harwood was a second year student at a London drama school when, at the insistence of one of his good friends, he decided to audition for the title role in Everybodys Talking About Jamie, the film adaptation of the Olivier-nominated coming-of-age musical, which arrives Friday on Prime Video.

Although he does not have an agent or professional acting experience, Harwoods initially recorded a self-recorded audition in which he introduced himself and told a story about how he and his sister got together. ‘dressed as Rizzo and Danny from Grease, respectively, and performed mini-musicals. for their grandmother in their living room stood out in a sea of ​​more than 3,500 young hopefuls. And after a grueling months-long audition process that included singing, dancing and dragging, Harwood was cast for the lead role as a teenager who dreams of escaping the confines of his blue collar English town. to become a drag queen.

Adapted from Jenny Popplewells’ 2011 television documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, which focuses on a boy named Jamie Campbell in a small former mining town in England, the film adaptation is directed by Jonathan Butterell and written by Tom MacRae, with music composed by Dan Gillespie sells three of the creators of the musical. (Anne Dudley is also credited alongside Sells for the score.)

As his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie New (played by Harwood) reflects on telling his classmates that he wants to be a drag queen and that he wants to wear a dress at the ball. As his best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and loving single mother Margaret (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with unwavering support and local drag legend Hugo Battersby / Miss Loco Chanelle (Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant) guides him before his first stage performance, Jamie has to put up with an unsupportive father (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired and traditional teacher (Sharon Horgan) and ignorant schoolchildren, all of whom attempt to overlook and belittle his astronomical aspirations.

After seeing the musical when it was first staged in London’s West End, Harwood was immediately drawn to the ability of the creative teams to tell a universal story about someone who wants to step in to be their most authentic self. , he told NBC News in a recent interview. .

But while he thinks the film, at its core, tells an incredibly simple story, Harwood is quick to reiterate that Jamie doesn’t have a hard time getting gay, he struggles to become a drag queen who, admits it, subverts a common trope of coming-of-age, LGBTQ stories. Art imitates life, so the more we can tell stories that transcend tropes and stereotypes, the more we are not [seen as] tropes and stereotypes in the media, he said.

Jamie knows who he is, and knows it from the start, and waits for a community around him to move and catch up and create a safe space for him to do so, he continued. Jamie’s journey will continue to evolve and is constantly evolving, but he’s not taking huge strides. His travels are more physical and less progressive than the people around him.

Throughout the filming of the film adaptation, Harwood also got to speak with the musical inspiration Jamie Campbell, an experience the 23-year-old actor described as incredibly influential when developing his approach to playing his counterpart on the screen.

I was able to go beyond the documentary he made when he was 16 and that started it all, and I got to know and study him, his isms and his characters, a Harwood explained. I was able to put all of this firsthand knowledge and experience into my performance, and I was so grateful that he was ready to get involved in the project.

While Harwood was a bit more introverted and bookish and less self-confident at the age of 16, he admitted that, like Jamie New, he was still the person who dreams out the window.

I really put up with interesting people in school, but I treated them the same as Jamie, he said I wasn’t the victim. I made it as good as I had, because I had friends who were really supportive of me.

As an actor, you find things that are easy to tap into and other things that you work on to better understand the character, he added. I enjoyed the challenges of understanding and [having] empathy throughout this project to play the role.

As the debate over who should be allowed to play which roles continues to evolve in the entertainment industry, Harwood thinks we need more queer actors playing queer roles, but the problem really lies in that. that tells the story in terms of the people who wrote it and direct it, and it is the responsibility of those people in positions of power to lay a wider net for talent.

The acting is transformative and the sexuality is fluid, and I will not be defined by my sexuality, but I was not selected for this role, he said. No one asked me if I was gay or if I was homosexual, and I don’t think we should have to reveal that when I feel like in this movie there is no problem with that, because it’s a story specifically about a queer kid, like the creators of this project say, all three of them are queer.

One of the role’s biggest challenges, Harwood said, was transforming into Jamies drag alter ego, Mimi Me. Since he had never dragged before, Harwood, who was already a big fan of RuPauls Drag Race and the art form in general, said everyone was on the bridge to prepare him for Jamies big performance on stage. He worked tirelessly with a heels coach named Shawn niles to learn to move with heels and sequins from Jamie and choreographer Kate Prince to deepen her knowledge of different dance styles. He also worked closely with the production managers of the Butterell department, the director; Nadia Stacey, the hair and makeup designer; and Guy Speranza, the costume designer, to talk about what I was comfortable moving into and what Jamie would be able to find and use in his environment, Harwood said.

And while this film is a shameless celebration of flirtation, freedom and acceptance, it also pays homage to those who fought for LGBTQ rights and those whose lives were tragically cut short during the HIV / AIDS epidemic. Having studied General World History in college, including the Stonewall Riots and Section 28 in the UK (which prohibited local authorities and schools from promoting homosexuality), Harwood said he was able to build on his existing knowledge of LGBTQ history by meeting people who were present at these marches which included the three creators of this musical.

I was learning from their personal experiences, and they threw so much of their experiences into that section of the movie where Richards’ character takes my character back in time and shows him what it used to be like, Harwood said. But it’s such an important moment in the room, and saying it now is super important, because it’s important to remember the shoulders of the people who were standing on it.

With Everybodys Talking About Jamie slated to launch on Prime Video in over 200 countries, Harwood hopes Jamie’s story will be a beacon for people from all walks of life across the globe. When asked if he feels any sense of pressure to bring representation to a younger LGBTQ audience who otherwise felt under-represented in mainstream entertainment, Harwood said he felt incredibly lucky for the position I’m in and being a person to turn to in the community, but he also doesn’t think society would demand the same of our heterosexual counterparts for the roles they play.

My story is very unique, and every story within this community is so diverse, Harwood explained. I love that this movie speaks to this community, it will do amazing things for young gay kids, and I hope it really does, but there is no way I can put the pressure on myself to feel responsible for it. a whole community of people whose stories are not Mine. I don’t think it’s fair for the media to pressure gay people to be the spokespersons for entire communities of people.

Harwood hopes his visibility as a queer actor will give courage to other queer artists not to pressure themselves to represent an incredibly diverse community because they weren’t asking for that of non-queer people.

I know we weren’t at that point yet, but we should get to a point where, I guess, people like Jamie can be the person everyone can relate to, when people really see that our stories are universal and not just a strange story. Then maybe we can be responsible for everyone, he added. I say this with all my heart and love my community fully, but there are so many more stories to tell.

Everybodys Talking About Jamie is now playing in select theaters and streaming on Prime Video.

To followNBC outputtoTwitter,Facebook&Instagram