Sherman Police K-9 duo heads to Hollywood





SHERMAN, TX (KXII) – Two members of the Sherman Police Department, Jaeger, the Belgian Malinois, and his trainer Breggoree Anderson, crossed the country to compete in the A&E Americas Top Dog series. The partners work together as the Sherman Police Services K-9 team. Anderson says that in March of last year he got a call from a producer on A & Es Americas Top Dog. Think about the Ultimate ninja warrior but for the K-9s and their handlers, Officer Anderson said. The next thing they knew they were on a flight in Los Angeles, California. It was a cool experience, Anderson said. Just being able to travel with him, get him on a plane. I wasn’t really sure what he was going to do, being on a plane with a bunch of people – but he actually sat in the seat right next to me and napped the whole time! The competition features dogs from across the country, as they compete in a series of challenges to test their speed, agility, teamwork and confidence. Always training, always working, always doing something, Anderson said. Anderson says he’s honored to represent the Sherman Police Department. They’re dogs from all over the country, so being able to represent Sherman PD and the K-9 program has been awesome, Anderson said. He says he hopes this will draw attention to the importance of the police K-9. There are a lot of things dogs can do that we can’t, Anderson said. Often times, sending them somewhere can be safer for all parties involved. The episode featuring Jaeger and Officer Anderson airs Saturday, September 18 at 2 p.m. on A&E. Sherman Police Department hosts a watch Party Saturday, at the Schulmans Movie Bowl Grille at the Billys Grille Bar, located at 110 FM 1417 Sherman, TX 75090. Here’s where you can watch A&E on your streaming devices: Comcast Cable: Ch. 34

