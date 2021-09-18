Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh bring vegan chicken skewers to India





Bollywood actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh recently launched vegan meat startup Imagine Meats in Mumbai to provide consumers with vegan versions of Indian-style meats. The Imagine Meats team worked during the COVID-19 pandemic to create vegan products such as keemas, skewers, nuggets, burgers and biryanis in plant-based varieties of chicken and mutton. The products combine the best of global food science with Indian culinary traditions and flavors with the goal of building a better and smoother planet for future generations. “As a former carnivore, I know that millions of people like me are looking for a solution to their meat cravings,” said Riteish Deshmukh. “We spent years looking for the perfect solution, until we decided to make it ourselves, and we worked for over two years to make it a reality. With our wide range of irresistible vegetable meats, we want to allow everyone to imagine meat. Imagine Meats products are now available at Nature’s Basket and Reliance Retail supermarket chains around Mumbai. The company plans to expand the availability of its products through additional channels in the coming months and to launch new products and partnerships in the near future. “Imagine Meats is our labor of love, enabling people to improve their meat and eat guilt-free according to their values,” said Genelia Deshmukh. “After many months of waiting, we are delighted to be launching in Mumbai and look forward to bringing delicious plant-based meats to every plate. “ Vegan meat for India’s growing population Imagine Meats joins a growing number of vegan meat companies in India that are working to create alternatives to meat consumption with the aim of reducing the impact of animal farming on the environment and climate change. This is especially critical in a country like India, which has one of the largest populations in the world and where meat consumption is on the rise. Indian government policy think tank NITI Aayog has identified that many Indian cities will run out of water by 2030 and that climate resilience is an existential need for the country. “Time is running out when it comes to climate change, food and water insecurity and public health crises like future pandemics,” said Varun Deshpande, Managing Director of the Good Food Institute India. “Plant-based meats hold huge promise in providing consumers and producers with simple change rather than sacrifice, and the launch of Imagine Meats is an exciting development to make this a reality and help India’s protein market. smart to really take off. ” The rise of vegan meat in India New Delhi-based food company Ahimsa Food paved the way for meatless meat products in the country in 2008 with its Veggie Champ brand, offering vegan and vegetarian products such as tandoori salami, shami kebab, chicken masala and fish fillets. The vegan startup Mister Veg is also doing its part to satisfy the population’s taste for meat with its Not Meat range of ground meat, textured strips and plant-based fish, as well as several ready-to-eat vegan dishes, including Creamy Tikka and Meatless. Biryani. Earlier this month, Indian vegan meat company Blue Tribe launched spicy plant-based pork sausages and smoked chicken sausages, which join its existing line of chicken keema and chicken nuggets. The items were introduced to Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, towns known for their traditional chicken dishes. Do you love the plant-based lifestyle as much as we do? Get the BEST vegan recipes, trips, celebrity interviews, product choices and more in every issue of VegNews Magazine. Find out why VegNews is the # 1 vegetable magazine in the world by subscribing today! Subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vegnews.com/2021/9/bollywood-vegan-chicken-kebabs-india The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos