Broadway actor returns to high school in North Texas
DALLAS At 29 years old, Eean Cochran has performed in countless sold-out auditoriums, received numerous standing ovations and does not hesitate to share his talent as a triple threat performer. However, singing and dancing in front of a small group of high school kids in his alma mater makes him nervous.
As a professional actor and dancer, Cochran has traveled with Broadway tours such as “Dream Girls,” “Bring It On,” “Mama Mia!”, And currently “Hamilton” touring North America as Captain dance performance.
Although he is a seasoned artist, he had butterflies while performing for a group of 20 students at Grapevine Faith Christian School in Grapevine, Texas. He visited his old playground on a break from the tour to see his former drama teacher and friend Scott Werntz.
The students sat on the floor of the school dance studio as he sang and danced.
Cochran said that while dancing he remembered the hopes and dreams he had as a high school student. He wanted to give these students the same kind of performance that they would get as if they were sitting in the comfortable seats of a real theater, which made him anxious.
Scott was one of the main reasons I fell in love with the theater, Cochran said as he spoke to the students after the song. He showed me shows like “In The Heights” and introduced me to the musical theater anthology, because I didn’t know much about musical theater. In fact, I hadn’t started dancing until we started musical work in my seventh or eighth grade.
Sitting in a corner of the studio watching like a proud parent, Werntz recorded Cochran on his phone with a big smile. I’m so proud of him, said Werntz Even after all he has accomplished it means so much that he always comes to visit us.
Since the age of six, Cochran has always loved dancing and tumbling, starting with hip-hop, then moving on to lyrical, contemporary, ballet, jazz and tap dance. He always considered himself an athlete and played football early in his high school career.
Although he enjoyed being on stage, he had initially planned to focus on sports in high school and hadn’t given much thought to being a professional actor. However, Werntz recognized what he said was Cochran’s natural talent when he performed in school plays. The name of Cochrans appeared in the programs of the musical productions of the schools. Unusual Role Werntz remembers Cochran playing Judah in the school production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”.
Werntz said Cochran was easy to manage and always wanted to be the best he could be.
He could do the splits and touch his toes when he danced, it was amazing. he said.
Witnessing Cochrans’ career has been an honor that Werntz is proud of as a former teacher. Cochran has visited over the years, trying to inspire students to pursue their dreams is something Werntz is grateful for.
He never changed. He’s always been one of the nicest, most humble people, Werntz said. He works hard and always pays it back too. He always comes back and talks to the students at our school, always calls me and keeps me updated on what is going on in his life. It was a really cool and fun trip, and just a great friendship.
Werntzs students agree that Cochrans’s journey to realizing his dream is inspiring. One student with the same dream of someday starring in a professional Broadway production is Grade 11 theater student Tilly Hillje.
Most people tell you dreams don’t pay the bills, Hillje said. hard work and dedication, and love your job.
Cochran said he was happy to know that Werntz is still fueling the passion for a new generation of future actors like Hillje.
I loved acting before I wanted to make a career out of it, but Scott was the person who made it all happen for me and told me that I could actually have a future in it. said Cochran.
He plans to continue to be the pride of Werntz and has bigger dreams for his future.
Ten years from now, I want to have created my own role, Cochran said. I don’t have a dream role because I want it to be built around me as a person. I want to help create a role and create new art.
After performing for the group of students, Cochran invited the students to ask questions.
Hillje was the first to raise her hand.
What would you say is the first thing anyone should know when entering the musical theater industry, she asked.
Find those things that make you unique and make them really big and bold. he has answered.
Cohrans’ response made her smile, while Werntz had tears in his eyes in the corner.
