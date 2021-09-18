Space tourists call actor Tom Cruise to orbit Earth

Orbiting the Earth, four space tourists called American actor Tom Cruise to talk about life aboard the spacecraft.

Representatives of SpaceX’s first private charter flight said crew members spoke with Cruise on Friday, who hopes to appear in a film made in space.

The Flight Mission’s Twitter account said, “Maverick, you can be our wingman anytime,” referring to the call sign for Cruise’s character in the film. Top Gun.

No further details were released about the conversation.

Last year, NASA said it was in talks with Cruise about the set of a movie on the International Space Station.

On the first space flight without trained astronauts, space tourists orbit the Earth at an altitude of 585 kilometers.

The crew is led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, 38, and includes two contest winners and a hospital employee.

Crew members spoke to mission control on Friday during a 10-minute live webcast.

Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old medical assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, has shown her ability to do weightless flips.

Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor, had spoken earlier with childhood cancer patients in St. Jude.

Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old US Air Force veteran, played his ukulele while Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old community college teacher, showed off an image she drew of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule. .

The flight, named Inspiration4, took off on Wednesday and is scheduled to land in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

SpaceX was founded by billionaire Elon Musk, who tweeted Thursday: “Missions like Inspiration4 help advance spaceflight to get everyone into orbit and beyond.”