Lucafilm PR Director Lynne Hale to retire after 35 years of “Star Wars” – The Hollywood Reporter

A die Star wars the rulers of the galaxy are on their way to his next adventure. Lynne Hale, longtime advertising and communications manager at Lucasfilm who worked closely with founder George Lucas, will retire at the end of 2021 after 35 years with the company.

Hale joined Lucasfilm in 1986 as the company’s sole publicist, working in an office at Skywalker Ranch. She helped usher in a new era of Star wars when she ran her first major campaign, the years 1999 Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and became known to fans during the preparation thanks to Lynne’s Diaries, a behind-the-scenes video series posted on StarWars.com. She also oversaw the campaigns for the prequel trilogy titles. Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005).

“George took my chances early in my career and gave me the opportunity to learn not only from a visionary filmmaker, but also from someone who cared deeply for humanity,” Hale said. Hollywood journalist. “In addition to all the wonderful years of working on the Star Wars franchise, projects such as red tails and The adventures of young Indiana Jones will forever be a part of me. My happiness has always been connecting with people, so being able to make lifelong friends with artists, writers, directors, actors, crew members, journalists, photographers and of course my family. public relations has meant the world to me.

After Lucas sold the company to Disney in 2012 for $ 4 billion, his new parent company made more Star wars projects for the screen than ever, with Hale working on the revival of the JJ Abrams franchise the force awakens (2015) as well as Thief one (2016), The Last Jedi (2017), Solo (2018) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019). She also helped to shepherd Star wars in the Disney + era with The Mandalorian (2019-present).

Outside of Star Wars, Hale worked on the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) as well as The adventures of young Indiana Jones, the TV show and TV drama series that aired on ABC from 1992 to 1996. The projects were shot in more than 20 countries and saw Lucasfilm create 94 educational documentaries to accompany the series. Hale also worked on the campaign for the World War II drama produced by Lucas. red tails (2012), who saw her meet members of the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary group of black pilots portrayed in the film.

“In 35 years of working with her, I have never had a colleague as astute, collaborative and loyal as Lynne Hale,” said Lucas. THR in a report. “A good person until the end, she is one of the pillars of the Star Wars experience and has become a key player in Lucasfilm. I appreciated Lynne’s wise advice and friendship and couldn’t be happier that she fulfilled her dream of seeking new challenges and adventures.

Over the course of her career, Hale has seen seismic changes in the entertainment industry, from the advent of the Star Wars Celebration fan convention to streaming. She also saw the company grow from 300 employees when it arrived to 2,600 worldwide.

“I have had the joy of working with Lynne throughout her 35 years at Lucasfilm,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. “Lyne has made many important contributions to the company in many areas, especially as Lucasfilm has grown and integrated with Disney. I’m really happy that Lynne can pursue some of her dreams and enjoy the rewards of such a fulfilling career, but her infectious smile and enthusiasm will be missed by all!

Hale lives in Oakland, California, and his entire film career has been in the San Francisco Bay Area. Prior to Lucasfilm, his other work included a role at the Saul Zaentz Film Center, the sound mixing and editing studio founded by Amadeus producer Saul Zaentz, and working with Francis Ford Coppola on Peggy Sue got married and Stone gardens, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival. She credits her time to Nancy Hult & Company for teaching her public relations.

At Lucasfilm, Hale was particularly fond of the fans. Her goal was to have every fan letter answered, especially if it was from a child. She also helped facilitate interactions between the actors and the terminally ill children whose parents hoped to brighten up their lives.

“Our actors are incredible in these cases. They are definitely getting involved. We don’t publish it and they don’t want us to, ”Hale said. “Mark Hamill has connected with hundreds of kids going through hardship. Dee Bradley Baker recorded a message from Captain Rex letting a little boy know the Clone Troopers were with him as he went into battle for his bone marrow transplant. The boy relayed the message several times while sitting in isolation in the hospital. “

Those who spent time with Hale were likely to learn that Lucasfilm was more than a career for her. Star Wars’ ethos of hope, inclusion, and community were traits she took to heart.

Hale said, “So many of our filmmakers and actors send heartfelt messages to children and adults who are faced with terrible things. When we can do that – act selflessly to help others – it uplifts us all. And it is also a lot this Star wars teaches us to be. This is perhaps what I am most proud of.