bollywood: #BigStory: Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood – What’s the biggest movie industry of all? | Hindi movie news

Ranveer Singh is collaborating with Tamil filmmaker Shankar on a remake of superstar Vikrams Anniyan. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt star with Prabhas in SS Rajamoulis RRR, and even Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film is being directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, with Telugu star Nayanthara in the lead role. Needless to specially mention Samantha Akkineni walking side by side with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man on OTT. In a sense, you might think of them as crosses between Bollywood stars and their Southern counterparts. But why is Salman Khan being offered a role in the film Chiranjeevis Telugu is presented as a coup for southern industry and not the other way around?

This is what our #BigStory of the week will explore. ETimes spoke to actors and filmmakers who have worked in Bollywood and Southern films about why Bollywood is winning the war of perception, when there are, arguably, more and more just as many big movie stars in the South. Read on to see the varied opinions:

Vishnu Induri, director of ‘Thalaivii’, ’83’ and many other Southern films, says: Bollywood is considered big because of the celebrities and viewers for Hindi movies as there are more Hindi language speakers in the country. Otherwise, films from the South are also made with the same methods and technologies. Bollywood has a wider reach and audience, so it is considered to be the biggest film industry compared to other industries in our country ”.



To get a perspective on the dominance of the Telugu film industry, one need only go back to the most successful film franchise ever made in India, the Rajamouli and Prabhass Baahubali films. Baahubali raked in Rs 650 crore in 2015, and two years later the sequel Baahubali 2 managed to earn a whopping Rs 1,700 crore at the global box office. The point is, it’s not about competition, but a perception where Bollywood gets more recognition and fame than its Southern counterparts, when in all fairness the playing field is fairly level, well. only with a slight elevation to the south.

‘Iqbal’ director Nagesh Kukunoor, who is set to make his Telugu film directorial debut with ‘Good Luck Sakhi’, explains: The reason why Bollywood is considered great is quite simple. Hindi is our national language and there are almost four or five major states, all of which speak Hindi, so it just has a larger audience. You have Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, not to mention even Hyderabad which can show films in Hindi. It’s simple logic. Having said that, the Telugu industry produces more films, often their films have a larger collection, but Telugu films, if not dubbed, will only remain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. So, it’s all about the numbers, and in the process of releasing movies over the years, the numbers have become of paramount importance. Southern films have chosen to make their own cinema largely for their own states. Now, in the last 5-10 years, Telugu films have started to be dubbed into Hindi and then marketed and shown in the North, but this is a new practice. Otherwise, they would only be doubled for three other states: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. All of these factors combined have put Bollywood at the forefront.

Over the past decade, films like ‘Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Ghajini’ and many more have represented a strong association between the Southern film industries and Bollywood. However, the cross between Bollywood and regional cinema dates back to the early days of the film industry. In fact, filmmakers like K Vishwanath, K Raghavendra Rao, Mani Ratnam, Ram Gopal Varma, Priyadarshan, to name a few, have given Hindi cinema some of its best works. Likewise, as we have Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others in Bollywood, there is Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Mohanlal, Mammootty and others ruling the south. So in all fairness, when it comes to star power, it looks like a draw.

As Bollywood remakes the nineteen Southern movies by the dozen (eg Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan reunite for a remake of “Vikram Vedha”), South Stars ends up recreating a few Hindi movies as well. There is no doubt that respect and reverence is a two-way street between North and South. But even then, there is a trend that tips the scales in favor of the South. Believe it or not, hit films in the Telugu industry get dubbing rights between Rs 30 and 50 crore. It’s not the remake rights, it’s just the rights to dub the film in Hindi and release that version in the rest of India.

Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​believes the industries of the South are too important to ignore. He adds, I think Telugu is the biggest industry right now. The kind of movies, the budget, the professionalism, and the release models they have are awesome. The pan-Indian films they screen are superb! Maybe the image Bollywood has had over the years makes us think it’s big. I would like to correct the people who are associated with Indian cinema and say that it is wrong to regard Bollywood as the greatest. At some point, we should change our thought processes and realize that there are other industries as well. It is unfair for South Indian cinema to keep them away and simply say that Bollywood is the dominant industry. Not at all, I would say Telugu is in power at the moment.

A few selected actors are able to work in more than one industry, fewer are those who find fame and success in more than one film industry. Shruti Haasan is one of those names. In a previous interview with ETimes,

Shruti Haasan

said it, I attach the same importance to all film industries but not Bollywood. People in Bombay think Bollywood is the greatest. Not everyone, but some people and filmmakers who watch movies in different regions think that Hindi is the biggest film industry, which is not a fact. The biggest market for southern films comes with the dubbed versions and the public is aware of all of my Tamil and Telugu films; that they’ve seen dubbed versions of it. So it is not the audience but selected directors or certain people who work in the film industry who think that Hindi cinema is the most important. Making a film industry among many others is not new for me because in the South, four languages ​​come together. In fact, a few people in the industry have supported this practice and we are really happy. I am lucky to be born in a multilingual household, to have a multilingual career, I have also done an English, Hollywood series and my music is made in English.

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, who played the antagonist in the pan-Indian film ‘Saaho’ and now anxiously awaits his Tamil debut with ‘Sardar’ says, It depends on who asks the question and who answers it. This is a very relative question. In my opinion, Indian film industry is considered the biggest film industry in the world and consists of Bollywood, Tollywood and all other film industries in India. I will say only the scope is different because a Tamil movie will only be released in a few southern states while a Bollywood movie will be released in many states. But the numbers recorded by Telugu are as good as Hindi. I have a Telugu film and I am making a Tamil film now and I feel that the future is going to be an alliance of all. Producers from the South release Bollywood films, Dharma release films from the South. So in the long run the taste will be the same. Even when Southern films are dubbed, they do very well. It is a question of language, rest is only entertainment and good cinema will always entertain all over the world ”.

Linguistics can play an important role in the perception of what is universal.

Veteran Bollywood actress Aruna Irani, who has worked in many languages, said: Even in the past Southern films were shot on huge budgets and there were films made on a larger scale, but why Bollywood is considered bigger is a question that escapes me. This may be due to the language. South Indians understand the Hindi language to some extent, but it is difficult for the Hindi speaking audience to understand their language. The only way for a Hindi viewer to watch a Southern movie is if it has been translated or has subtitles. But Southern audiences don’t need such additions to watch a Hindi movie.

Dancing sensation and someone who started with Telugu and Malayalam films, says Sudha Chandran, “Honestly, I think the distinction is no longer relevant now. In the past, a lot of Jeetu (Jeetendra) gentlemen’s movies were remakes of Southern hits. Look at Chiranjeevi sir and Rajni sir – they’re like demigods . Even Rajkumar sir in Karnataka, T Prabhakar, and Vishnuvardhan sir, are still bigger stars. Most Hindi speaking actresses are prominent heroines in the South, eg Simran, Khusbhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nagma, and more. Each industry has its own distinction and each industry has its own stars. Here in Bollywood we have Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. There in the South we have their counterparts such as Chiranjeevi sir, Pawan Kalyan etc. all industries and I think the border between North and South is rapidly disappearing. Today the combined Indian film industry has become international highly acclaimed. We are happy when Americans dance to Vijay’s “Vaathi Coming”. In such a situation, there is no distinction, The south is well ahead of the others. ‘Baahubali’, on the other hand, broke all kinds of records. (Laughs) Prabhas is now an international star.

Sudha Chandran’s views seem to be a perfect synthesis of the current storyline. There isn’t much of a distinction, just a shifting perception that the Southern film industries are rapidly gaining in importance around the world.

