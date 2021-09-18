Billy Porter: As a queer black actor, Hollywood hasn’t always been a welcoming space to be who I am, Entertainment News





Billy Porter’s godmother Fab G role in Amazon Prime Video’s modernized version of “Cinderella” got everyone talking about how cool the character really was. And now the actor has spoken to The Times of India about his role and how Fab G has allowed him to express his authentic identity on camera. Read also : Ryan Reynolds’ message to India: Hollywood is now imitating Bollywood; we are not ashamed “I will say this ‘Cinderella’ is one for the new millennium. It takes the old Cinderella fairy tale, which has its problematic moments in modern times, and makes it somehow relevant to today. is very empowering for women. It is about empowering women, businesswomen, their own lives, their own choices and decisions, not based on whether they have a man or not . So I think it’s awesome. It’s very inclusive, it’s very diverse and one of the big changes is with the fairy godmother aka the Fab G who is played by yours truly. interpretation of what a fairy god person can be. It’s magic and magic has no gender. And I’m becoming that spirit, this time around, “Billy reportedly said. Also Read: Elizabeth Banks & David Wain to Work on ‘Where the Fore Are We’ Musical? When asked what it felt like to play free-spirited Fab G, Billy said it freed him up on a personal level. “It’s really exciting for me because on a personal level as a queer black actor in this business, it hasn’t always been a welcoming space to be who I naturally am. We always talk about authenticity and simplicity. to be yourself and my The answer to this has always been that it’s easy to be who you are when what you are is what’s popular. So what do you do when who you are isn’t? not popular? When who you are is not wanted. So choosing myself many years ago, to choose that thing that was apparently my responsibility, and was my responsibility for a long time, until this no longer. shared the actor.

