Kabir Bedi reveals how Salman Khan’s new success pushed him and Sunil Dutt to the background | Bollywood

Actor Kabir Bedi said it was actor Salman Khan’s new celebrity in the early 1990s that pushed him into the background. Kabir said that not only his work but even Sunil Dutt’s was affected.

During the recent Times LitFest, Kabir was promoting his recently published autobiography Stories I Must Tell when a member of the audience made a comparison between his life and Sunil Dutt’s, considering how their sons had gone through difficult moments. However, Kabir decided to keep everyone entertained with a fun story about Sunil and himself, which also included Salman Khan.

Kabir shared that he and Sunil were invited to be part of a movie named Kurbaan. They were supposed to play the two main roles in a village, clashing over their ideologies. However, the producers also wanted a young actor in a smaller role and an actress to add a few songs to the film. Kabir suggested that writer Salim Khan’s son Salman could be considered for the role.

So the actor was brought on board, but his newfound fame changed things completely for Kabir and Sunil. “The Bollywood movies in that time in particular were being shot on a kind of phased plan. You know, they were shooting a few days a month and that would go on. was going on, four of Salman’s movies came out and became super hits. Immediately, the scenes from our movie were converted into a love story, and Dutt Saab and I became the background music, “he said. -he writes.

However, there is no disagreement between Kabir and Salman over what happened. The two are still friends and Salman even helped launch Kabir’s book in July. During the live interaction, Salman opened up about the mistakes he made in life.

This is the hardest thing … taking responsibility for the mistakes you make. Everyone denies it. I’m one of those people setting right across from you. I always said, ‘yeh maine nahi kiya (I didn’t do that)’. But if you said ‘yes I made that mistake and tried to rectify it that way’ it takes a lot of courage, he said, praising Kabir for his book.