Entertainment
Bollywood: Shilpa Shetty shares message about ‘bad decisions’, ‘new endings’ amid Raj Kundra affair – News
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kudra started her Saturday on a thoughtful note with a message about “bad decisions” and the “brand new ending”, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband Raj Kundra.
Shilpa took to her Instagram account and shared a story with a photo from a book that included a quote from Carl Bard.
The quote read, “While no one can go back and have a whole new beginning, anyone can start from now and have a whole new ending.”
Underneath the quote was a note that explained how humans spend a lot of time thinking about and analyzing their bad decisions, mistakes, and more. He further expressed that although one cannot change the past, one can move forward in life to make better decisions.
It ended with a thought, “I don’t need to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future whatever I want it to be.
Recently, Shilpa had visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir to ask for the blessing. Photos circulating on the Internet showed her going to the shrine on horseback. She even interacted with other devotees there.
His pilgrimage visit came at the same time the criminal branch of the Mumbai Police Department filed an additional indictment against Raj in the pornography case.
According to information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1,500-page indictment contained the statements of 43 witnesses, including Shilpa. The indictment also included the names of two defendants wanted in the case.
Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 others on charges relating to the alleged creation of pornographic films.
Meanwhile, on the work front, after taking a brief hiatus after Raj’s arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show. Super dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.
On the cinema side, she was recently seen in director’s film Priyadarshan Hungama.
