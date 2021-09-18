Revisiting The Bollywood Dream Sequence: Around The World, And Inside





Movies and shows, old and new, have helped us experience them vicariously. They have allowed us to travel far at a time when borders are closed and people are confined to their homes. In our new What’s In A Setting column, we explore the inseparable association of a story with its setting, how the place complements the narrative, and how these cultural windows to the world have helped expand our imaginations. * I have to admit that I haven’t encountered any hint of an urge to travel during the COVID-19 lockdown. I know it’s a cliché to pretend movies were my ‘windows to the world’, but when wasn’t it? Even before the coronavirus chased us into our homes, films were made for the best travel brochures. And sometimes they even survive my own memory of this place. Do we really believe New York can look more splendid IRL than when Shah Rukh Khan spreads his arms to invite you for a hug on the Brooklyn Bridge in the Kal Ho Naa Ho title song? Our eyes cannot swing between scale and detail as quickly as the camera.Dekha Ek Khwab‘by Yash Chopra Silsila. And can we hear the whistle of the wind as distinct as when Manisha Koirala drops her honey dupatta on top of Dalhousie hill at 1942: a love story? The sensory experience derives not only from the collective talent of a talented and diligent team, but also from the inner world from which the films draw. The Bollywood dream streak is so called not only because it provides a narrative breath by transporting many like me to dreamy places, but also because it also allows us to glance at each other through the exposed world. When I watch say Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan evoke Mohenjodaro (in Sindh, Pakistan) and Kilimanjaro (volcano in Tanzania) while singing in Tamil and dancing to atrocious footsteps in atrocious costumes in Machu Pichu (Peru, South America) in Enthiran, I revel in my own madness as in that of the film. Or when I see Aamir Khan hurtling down the lush green hill of Ooty in slow motion in ‘Pehla nasha‘of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, it’s my puberty that hits me once again. I have come a long way from the impressionable movie buff of my childhood and adolescence to becoming the film critic who decodes the “magic” of cinema for his daily bread. Awesome is an understatement because I really cried over the death of Lakshmi Chachi (from Chachi 420) and Raju Chacha as if they were my real ones chacha-chachi. I couldn’t understand that they didn’t exist (not just in life, but even in the movies!). The Bollywood dream streak helped stretch my imagination in a way that I believed the whole world was inside of me. As pompous or deep as it sounds now, it has helped me become more self-reliant. I no longer needed friends, summer vacation trips and adventures to make life more exciting. There was a filming location for every mood, a song for every occasion, and a melody for every free minute. It didn’t matter if I was in class, on the school bus, or at a family reunion. I have always had company and a familiar adventure to look forward to. Bollywood came of age in the 2000s, and so did I, discovering other reasons to fall in love with cinema. Today, I can make sense of every image Bollywood throws at me, but the magic of transporting in a new setting (with fresh clothes but the same mood) has faded. I’m not sure if I can be impressed again with another dream song streak in a contemporary Bollywood movie, also because I’m not sure if anyone can do it so convincingly yet. If so, I’d rather watch Bollywood push the boundaries with new forms of storytelling and wallow in ’90s nostalgia revisiting these amazing numbers. As I try to remember and make sense of the first Bollywood dream sequence I watched, I can’t help but feel the same as when I first witnessed it. . Was it ‘Baazigar O Baazigar“, where I felt the same sinking feeling that Kajol probably feels when she falls in love with her potential executioner. Shah Rukh Khan walks up to Kajol, standing on the edge of the Maldives hill (not the safest feeling if you’ve seen Shilpa Shetty thrown from a skyscraper earlier in the movie), riding the white steed, but he’s not a shining armor prince. Dressed like death in a black cape, hat and with a mask, he makes sure the act of falling in love doesn’t come without its share of red herrings.

The first Bollywood dream sequence I watched could also be ‘Tanha Tanha‘of Rangeela. Urmila Matondkar running along the waves of the Goan Sea as wild as her locks is the stuff of every man’s dream, except it wasn’t a dream. Mili, the character of Matondkar, is living her dream of being a Hindi film heroine, posing as the camera darling in every shot of this song. Corn ‘Tanha Tanha‘is in fact its reality, and even more exotic than’Rangeela Re‘, his real dream shown earlier in the film. The surroundings are more familiar there, the concrete streets of Mumbai (as opposed to the natural topography of Goa), the faces of the neighborhood (as opposed to none in ‘Tanha Tanha‘), and the Bambaiya jargon in the lyrics (unlike the more poetic musings of’Tanha Tanha ‘). The dream is overtaken by reality, which turns out to be even more dreamlike.

By now I’m pretty sure my first Bollywood dream sequence was actually ‘Arre Arre‘of Dil Toh Pagal Hai, The 1997 Yash Chopra romance that poses the same dilemma as the Bollywood dream streak leaves us. Are our imagination, our subconscious more real than the tangible, the conscious? Chopra introduces this conflict with the imaginary character of Maya, whom SRK’s Rahul often refers to as “the ideal woman”. When he finds Nisha (Madhuri Dixit), a woman of flesh identical to Maya (Hindi for illusion), he finds it impossible to understand. Nisha is in the same boat, correcting herself that Rahul is real, and therefore by default, not the man of her dreams. More than the rather forced love triangle, the main conflict here is grappling with feeling too good to be true. Unlike ‘Inferior, ‘which is located in the greenest pastures of Switzerland,’Arre Arre‘takes place in the dance studio where Nisha and Rahul work. But in several pockets of the song, the setting and song transcends a prehistoric / otherworldly realm where there are no back dancers and the shots are much more intimate. It is only when Nisha approaches Rahul at his request (“have paas… “) that he realizes how real the moment is.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai sets the tone for the distant but accessible nature of the Bollywood dream sequence. Like in Karan Johar’s first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai The following year, the dream title streak begins with SRK, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji wishing for love during a shooting star sighting. But as the next shot suggests, these are three stars that can only form a triangle and not operate on the same plain (or cursed lovers, pardon the pun). The ensuing dream sequence shifts the action of a college campus to the lush greens of Scotland, but the ruins in the background make it clear that one of them is going to be heartbroken . Dreams and love can coexist and even coincide, until they come into conflict.

Another SRK footage echoes the same idea in Yash Chopra Darr (1991). The song ‘You Mother Saamne‘sees SRK flirting with Juhi Chawla’s Kiran as the Alps graces the background. Their is a love for eternity but only in the head of the guy, an obsessed stalker. The song, unlike the Baazigar title song, has no sign of apprehension here; SRK’s intention is as pristine as Swiss snow. Juhi’s character has no agency here, as she continues to dance, entertain and splash champagne, while dressed as a divine beauty, and humming, “Toot gayi toot k choor principal ho gayi, teri zidd se majboor ho gayi. “

Even when desires coincide, societal differences even creep into the Bollywood dream streak. Take for example, ‘Surah Hua Maddham ‘ at Johar Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the grandfather of all Bollywood dream sequences. In a flash of intertextuality, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai the title melody is played for ‘Sooraj Hua Maddham‘as SRK’s Rahul and Kajol’s Anjali rush to kiss. They are meant to be together. There are no ruins in the background here; only the Egyptian pyramids, an ancient wonder of the world and architectural marvel. But the scorching desert is a reminder that the surroundings are not conducive to their blossoming romance. When Kajol comes out of the dream at the end and wakes up with Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, she realizes that it is nothing more than an oasis. “Ye khwab hai mushkil, na mil sikenge hum. “

Over the years, the Bollywood dream streak has received a makeover. There have been those where the decor remains routine, but the people and elements change to become more dreamlike (‘Kuch Toh Hua Hai‘of Kal Ho Naa Ho, ‘Tumhi Dekho Na‘of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna). And there were those relegated to the end credits under the pretext of the ‘promotional song’ (‘Swag Se Swagat‘of Tiger Zinda Hai. The last well done dream streak, from what I remember, is’Matargashti‘of Festival. Located in the adventurous land of Corsica, where each color has arisen as in the Asterix comic book, the song was used to overturn the very concept of the Bollywood dream streak, as the film would later reveal. While I appreciate this antithesis, what I sorely miss is the bittersweet warmth that good old Bollywood dream streak left of desire and prohibition, illusion and deja vu, of waking up from a desperate but optimistic morning dream. You could say it gave false hope, but let’s admit it made life easier. I will continue to fall in love with the movies, but the glorious Bollywood dream sequence will remain my pehla nacha. Learn more about the What’s in a Setting series here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/long-reads/revisiting-the-bollywood-dream-sequence-a-tour-of-the-world-and-within-9967461.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos